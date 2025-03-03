GraphQLEnum

EXTENSION

GraphQLEnum

Swift
1extension GraphQLEnum: CustomScalarType

Properties

jsonValue

Swift
1@inlinable public var jsonValue: AnyHashable

Methods

init(jsonValue:)

Swift
1@inlinable public init(jsonValue: JSONValue) throws

==(_:_:)

Swift
1@inlinable public static func ==(lhs: GraphQLEnum<T>, rhs: GraphQLEnum<T>) -> Bool

Parameters

NameDescription
lhsA value to compare.
rhsAnother value to compare.

==(_:_:)

Swift
1@inlinable public static func ==(lhs: GraphQLEnum<T>, rhs: T) -> Bool

!=(_:_:)

Swift
1@inlinable public static func !=(lhs: GraphQLEnum<T>, rhs: T) -> Bool

~=(_:_:)

Swift
1@inlinable public static func ~=(lhs: T, rhs: GraphQLEnum<T>) -> Bool
