1public protocol InlineFragment: AnySelectionSet

A selection set that represents an inline fragment nested inside a RootSelectionSet.

An InlineFragment can only ever exist as a nested selection set within a RootSelectionSet. Each InlineFragment represents additional fields to be selected if the underlying type.inclusion condition of the object data returned for the selection set is met.

An InlineFragment will only include the specific selections that should be selected for that InlineFragment. But the code generation engine will create accessor fields for any fields from the fragment's parent RootSelectionSet that will be selected. This includes fields from the parent selection set, as well as any other child selections sets that are compatible with the InlineFragment's __parentType and the operation's inclusion condition.
