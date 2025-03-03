PROTOCOL

RootSelectionSet

Swift copy 1 public protocol RootSelectionSet : AnySelectionSet , OutputTypeConvertible

A selection set that represents the root selections on its __parentType . Nested selection sets for type cases are not RootSelectionSet s.

While a TypeCase only provides the additional selections that should be selected for its specific type, a RootSelectionSet guarantees that all fields for itself and its nested type cases are selected.

When considering a specific TypeCase , all fields will be selected either by the root selection set, a fragment spread, the type case itself, or another compatible TypeCase on the root selection set.