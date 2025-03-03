CacheReference
1public struct CacheReference: Hashable
Represents a reference to a record for a GraphQL Object in the cache.
Properties
RootQuery
1public static let RootQuery: CacheReference = CacheReference("QUERY_ROOT")
A CacheReference referencing the root query object.
RootMutation
1public static let RootMutation: CacheReference = CacheReference("MUTATION_ROOT")
A CacheReference referencing the root mutation object.
RootSubscription
1public static let RootSubscription: CacheReference = CacheReference("SUBSCRIPTION_ROOT")
A CacheReference referencing the root subscription object.
key
1public let key: String
The unique identifier for the referenced object.
The key for an object must be:
Unique across the type
No two different objects with the same "__typename" can have the same key.
Keys do not need to be unique from keys for different types (objects with different "__typename"s).
Stable
The key for an object may not ever change. If the cache recieves a new key, it will treat the object as an entirely new object. There is no mechanisim for cache normalization in which an object changes its key but maintains its identity.
Any format for keys will work, as long as they are stable and unique. If multiple fields must be used to derive a unique key, we recommend joining the values for the fields with a ":" delimiter. For example, if you need to join the title of a book and the author name to use as a unique key, you could return "Iliad:Homer".
A reference to a record that does not have it's own unique cache key is based on a path from another cache reference or a root object.
Methods
rootCacheReference(for:)
1public static func rootCacheReference(
2 for operationType: GraphQLOperationType
3) -> CacheReference
init(_:)
1public init(_ key: String)
Initializer
