STRUCT

CacheReference

Swift copy 1 public struct CacheReference : Hashable

Represents a reference to a record for a GraphQL Object in the cache.

Properties

RootQuery

Swift copy 1 public static let RootQuery: CacheReference = CacheReference ( "QUERY_ROOT" )

A CacheReference referencing the root query object.

RootMutation

Swift copy 1 public static let RootMutation: CacheReference = CacheReference ( "MUTATION_ROOT" )

A CacheReference referencing the root mutation object.

RootSubscription

Swift copy 1 public static let RootSubscription: CacheReference = CacheReference ( "SUBSCRIPTION_ROOT" )

A CacheReference referencing the root subscription object.

key

Swift copy 1 public let key: String

The unique identifier for the referenced object.

The key for an object must be:

Unique across the type No two different objects with the same "__typename" can have the same key. Keys do not need to be unique from keys for different types (objects with different "__typename"s).

Stable The key for an object may not ever change. If the cache recieves a new key, it will treat the object as an entirely new object. There is no mechanisim for cache normalization in which an object changes its key but maintains its identity.



Any format for keys will work, as long as they are stable and unique. If multiple fields must be used to derive a unique key, we recommend joining the values for the fields with a ":" delimiter. For example, if you need to join the title of a book and the author name to use as a unique key, you could return "Iliad:Homer".

A reference to a record that does not have it's own unique cache key is based on a path from another cache reference or a root object.

Methods

rootCacheReference(for:)

Swift copy 1 public static func rootCacheReference ( 2 for operationType : GraphQLOperationType 3 ) -> CacheReference

init(_:)

Swift copy 1 public init ( _ key : String )

Initializer

Parameters: key: The unique identifier for the referenced object.



Parameters