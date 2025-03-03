Selection.Condition
STRUCT
Swift
1struct Condition: ExpressibleByStringLiteral, Hashable
Properties
variableName
Swift
1public let variableName: String
inverted
Swift
1public let inverted: Bool
Methods
init(variableName:inverted:)
Swift
1public init(
2 variableName: String,
3 inverted: Bool
4)
init(stringLiteral:)
Swift
1public init(stringLiteral value: StringLiteralType)
Parameters
|Name
|Description
|value
|The value of the new instance.
!(_:)
Swift
1public static prefix func !(value: Condition) -> Condition
&&(_:_:)
Swift
1public static func &&(_ lhs: Condition, rhs: Condition) -> [Condition]
&&(_:_:)
Swift
1public static func &&(_ lhs: [Condition], rhs: Condition) -> [Condition]
||(_:_:)
Swift
1public static func ||(_ lhs: Condition, rhs: Condition) -> Conditions
||(_:_:)
Swift
1public static func ||(_ lhs: [Condition], rhs: Condition) -> Conditions