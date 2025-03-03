Home / Apollo iOS Reference Documentation Reference DocumentationProtocolsAnyHashableConvertibleAnyScalarTypeAnySelectionSetCacheEntityCacheKeyProviderCustomScalarTypeEnumTypeFragmentFragmentContainerGraphQLMutationGraphQLOperationGraphQLOperationVariableValueGraphQLQueryGraphQLSubscriptionInlineFragmentInputObjectJSONDecodableJSONEncodableLocalCacheMutationMutableRootSelectionSetMutableSelectionSetOutputTypeConvertibleParentTypeConvertibleRootSelectionSetScalarTypeSchemaConfigurationSchemaUnknownTypeCacheKeyProviderSelectionSetSelectionSetEntityValueUnion_InitializableByArrayLiteralElements_InitializableByDictionaryLiteralElementsStructsCacheReferenceDataDictInputDictOperationDefinitionSelection.ConditionSelection.ConditionsSelection.FieldClassesInterfaceObjectEnumsDocumentTypeField.OutputTypeGraphQLEnumGraphQLNullableGraphQLOperationTypeInputValueJSONDecodingErrorNoFragmentsParentTypeSelectionExtensionsAnyHashableConvertibleAnySelectionSetArrayBoolCacheKeyProviderCacheReferenceCustomScalarTypeDictionaryDoubleEnumTypeFloatFragmentContainerGraphQLEnumGraphQLMutationGraphQLNullableGraphQLOperationGraphQLQueryGraphQLSubscriptionInputObjectInputValueIntInterfaceJSONEncodableJSONEncodableDictionaryLocalCacheMutationMutableSelectionSetNSDictionaryNSNullObjectOptionalParentTypeRawRepresentableRootSelectionSetSchemaConfigurationSelectionSelection.ConditionsSelection.FieldSelection.Field.OutputTypeSelectionSetStringURLUnionTypealiasesGraphQLEnum.RawValueGraphQLOperation.VariablesJSONEncodableDictionaryJSONObjectJSONValueMethods!=(____)==(____)__(____)This file was generated by SourceDocs PreviousRequest Configuration