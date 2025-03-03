ApolloCodegenConfiguration.APQConfig

ENUM

Swift
1public enum APQConfig: String, Codable, Equatable

Enum to enable using Automatic Persisted Queries (APQs) with your generated operations.

APQs are an Apollo Server feature. When using Apollo iOS to connect to any other GraphQL server, APQConfig should be set to .disabled

Cases

disabled

Swift
1case disabled

The default value. Disables APQs. The operation document is sent to the server with each operation request.

automaticallyPersist

Swift
1case automaticallyPersist

Automatically persists your operations using Apollo Server's APQs.

persistedOperationsOnly

Swift
1case persistedOperationsOnly

Provides only the operationIdentifier for operations that have been previously persisted to an Apollo Server using APQs.

If the server does not recognize the operationIdentifier, the operation will fail. This method should only be used if you are manually persisting your queries to an Apollo Server.
