ApolloCodegenConfiguration.APQConfig
ENUM
ApolloCodegenConfiguration.APQConfig
Swift
1public enum APQConfig: String, Codable, Equatable
Enum to enable using Automatic Persisted Queries (APQs) with your generated operations.
APQs are an Apollo Server feature. When using Apollo iOS to connect to any other GraphQL server,
APQConfig should be set to
.disabled
Cases
disabled
Swift
1case disabled
The default value. Disables APQs. The operation document is sent to the server with each operation request.
automaticallyPersist
Swift
1case automaticallyPersist
Automatically persists your operations using Apollo Server's APQs.
persistedOperationsOnly
Swift
1case persistedOperationsOnly
Provides only the
operationIdentifier for operations that have been previously persisted
to an Apollo Server using
APQs.
If the server does not recognize the
operationIdentifier, the operation will fail. This
method should only be used if you are manually persisting your queries to an Apollo Server.