ENUM

ApolloCodegenConfiguration.TestMockFileOutput

Swift copy 1 public enum TestMockFileOutput : Codable , Equatable

The local path structure for the generated test mock object files.

Cases

none

Swift copy 1 case none

Test mocks will not be generated. This is the default value.

absolute(path:)

Swift copy 1 case absolute ( path : String )

Generated test mock files will be located in the specified path. No module will be created for the generated test mocks.

Note: Generated files must be manually added to your test target. Test mocks generated this way may also be manually embedded in a test utility module that is imported by your test target.

swiftPackage(targetName:)

Swift copy 1 case swiftPackage ( targetName : String ? = nil )

Generated test mock files will be included in a target defined in the generated Package.swift file that is suitable for linking the generated test mock files to your test target using Swift Package Manager.

The name of the test mock target can be specified with the targetName value. If no target name is provided, the target name defaults to "(schemaNamespace)TestMocks".