ENUM

ApolloSchemaDownloader.SchemaDownloadError

Swift
1public enum SchemaDownloadError: Error, LocalizedError

Cases

downloadedRegistryJSONFileNotFound(underlying:)

Swift
1case downloadedRegistryJSONFileNotFound(underlying: Error)

downloadedIntrospectionJSONFileNotFound(underlying:)

Swift
1case downloadedIntrospectionJSONFileNotFound(underlying: Error)

couldNotParseRegistryJSON(underlying:)

Swift
1case couldNotParseRegistryJSON(underlying: Error)

unexpectedRegistryJSONType

Swift
1case unexpectedRegistryJSONType

couldNotExtractSDLFromRegistryJSON

Swift
1case couldNotExtractSDLFromRegistryJSON

couldNotCreateSDLDataToWrite(schema:)

Swift
1case couldNotCreateSDLDataToWrite(schema: String)

couldNotConvertIntrospectionJSONToSDL(underlying:)

Swift
1case couldNotConvertIntrospectionJSONToSDL(underlying: Error)

couldNotCreateURLComponentsFromEndpointURL(url:)

Swift
1case couldNotCreateURLComponentsFromEndpointURL(url: URL)

couldNotGetURLFromURLComponents(components:)

Swift
1case couldNotGetURLFromURLComponents(components: URLComponents)

Properties

errorDescription

Swift
1public var errorDescription: String?
