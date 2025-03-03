ApolloSchemaDownloader.SchemaDownloadError
ENUM
ApolloSchemaDownloader.SchemaDownloadError
Swift
1public enum SchemaDownloadError: Error, LocalizedError
Cases
downloadedRegistryJSONFileNotFound(underlying:)
1case downloadedRegistryJSONFileNotFound(underlying: Error)
downloadedIntrospectionJSONFileNotFound(underlying:)
1case downloadedIntrospectionJSONFileNotFound(underlying: Error)
couldNotParseRegistryJSON(underlying:)
1case couldNotParseRegistryJSON(underlying: Error)
unexpectedRegistryJSONType
1case unexpectedRegistryJSONType
couldNotExtractSDLFromRegistryJSON
1case couldNotExtractSDLFromRegistryJSON
couldNotCreateSDLDataToWrite(schema:)
1case couldNotCreateSDLDataToWrite(schema: String)
couldNotConvertIntrospectionJSONToSDL(underlying:)
1case couldNotConvertIntrospectionJSONToSDL(underlying: Error)
couldNotCreateURLComponentsFromEndpointURL(url:)
1case couldNotCreateURLComponentsFromEndpointURL(url: URL)
couldNotGetURLFromURLComponents(components:)
1case couldNotGetURLFromURLComponents(components: URLComponents)
Properties
errorDescription
1public var errorDescription: String?