DownloadMethod.OutputFormat
ENUM
Swift
1public enum OutputFormat: String, Equatable, CustomStringConvertible, Codable
The output format for the downloaded schema. This is an option on Introspection schema downloads only. For Apollo Registry schema downloads, the schema will always be output as an SDL document
Cases
SDL
Swift
1case SDL
A Schema Definition Language (SDL) document defining the schema as described in the GraphQL Specification
JSON
Swift
1case JSON
A JSON schema definition provided as the result of a schema introspection query.
Properties
description
Swift
1public var description: String