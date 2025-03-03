ApolloExtension
EXTENSION
ApolloExtension
1extension ApolloExtension where Base: FileManager
Methods
doesFileExist(atPath:)
1public func doesFileExist(atPath path: String) -> Bool
Checks if the path exists and is a file, not a directory.
Parameter path: The path to check.
Returns:
trueif there is something at the path and it is a file, not a directory.
doesDirectoryExist(atPath:)
1public func doesDirectoryExist(atPath path: String) -> Bool
Checks if the path exists and is a directory, not a file.
Parameter path: The path to check.
Returns:
trueif there is something at the path and it is a directory, not a file.
deleteFile(atPath:)
1public func deleteFile(atPath path: String) throws
Verifies that a file exists at the path and then attempts to delete it. An error is thrown if the path is for a directory.
Parameter path: The path of the file to delete.
deleteDirectory(atPath:)
1public func deleteDirectory(atPath path: String) throws
Verifies that a directory exists at the path and then attempts to delete it. An error is thrown if the path is for a file.
Parameter path: The path of the directory to delete.
createFile(atPath:data:overwrite:)
1public func createFile(atPath path: String, data: Data? = nil, overwrite: Bool = true) throws
Creates a file at the specified path and writes any given data to it. If a file already exists at
path, this method overwrites the
contents of that file if the current process has the appropriate privileges to do so.
Parameters:
path: Path to the file.
data: [optional] Data to write to the file path.
overwrite: Indicates if the contents of an existing file should be overwritten. If
falsethe function will exit without writing the file if it already exists. This will not throw an error. Defaults to `false.
createContainingDirectoryIfNeeded(forPath:)
1public func createContainingDirectoryIfNeeded(forPath path: String) throws
Creates the containing directory (including all intermediate directories) for the given file URL if necessary. This method will not overwrite any existing directory.
Parameter fileURL: The URL of the file to create a containing directory for if necessary.
createDirectoryIfNeeded(atPath:)
1public func createDirectoryIfNeeded(atPath path: String) throws
Creates the directory (including all intermediate directories) for the given URL if necessary. This method will not overwrite any existing directory.
Parameter path: The path of the directory to create if necessary.
parentFolderURL()
1public func parentFolderURL() -> URL
Returns: the URL to the parent folder of the current URL.
childFolderURL(folderName:)
1public func childFolderURL(folderName: String) -> URL
Parameter folderName: The name of the child folder to append to the current URL
Returns: The full URL including the appended child folder.
childFileURL(fileName:)
1public func childFileURL(fileName: String) throws -> URL
Adds the filename to the caller to get the full URL of a file
Parameters:
fileName: The name of the child file, with an extension, for example
"API.swift". Note: For hidden files just pass
".filename".
Returns: The full URL including the full file.
