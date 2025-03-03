STRUCT

ApolloCodegenConfiguration

Swift copy 1 public struct ApolloCodegenConfiguration : Codable , Equatable

A configuration object that defines behavior for code generation.

Properties

schemaNamespace

Swift copy 1 public let schemaNamespace: String

Name used to scope the generated schema type files.

input

Swift copy 1 public let input: FileInput

The input files required for code generation.

output

Swift copy 1 public let output: FileOutput

The paths and files output by code generation.

options

Swift copy 1 public let options: OutputOptions

Rules and options to customize the generated code.

experimentalFeatures

Swift copy 1 public let experimentalFeatures: ExperimentalFeatures

Allows users to enable experimental features.

Note: These features could change at any time and they are not guaranteed to always be available.

schemaDownloadConfiguration

Swift copy 1 public let schemaDownloadConfiguration: ApolloSchemaDownloadConfiguration ?

Schema download configuration.

Methods

init(schemaNamespace:input:output:options:experimentalFeatures:schemaDownloadConfiguration:)

Swift copy 1 public init ( 2 schemaNamespace : String , 3 input : FileInput, 4 output : FileOutput, 5 options : OutputOptions = OutputOptions (), 6 experimentalFeatures : ExperimentalFeatures = ExperimentalFeatures (), 7 schemaDownloadConfiguration : ApolloSchemaDownloadConfiguration ? = nil 8 )

Designated initializer.