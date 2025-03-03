ApolloCodegenConfiguration.ExperimentalFeatures

STRUCT

ApolloCodegenConfiguration.ExperimentalFeatures

Swift
1public struct ExperimentalFeatures: Codable, Equatable

Properties

clientControlledNullability

Swift
1public let clientControlledNullability: Bool

EXPERIMENTAL: If enabled, the parser will understand and parse Client Controlled Nullability Designators contained in Fields. They'll be represented in the required field of the FieldNode.

The syntax looks like the following:

GraphQL
1  {
2    nullableField!
3    nonNullableField?
4    nonNullableSelectionSet? {
5      childField!
6    }
7  }

  • Note: This feature is experimental and may change or be removed in the future.

legacySafelistingCompatibleOperations

Swift
1public let legacySafelistingCompatibleOperations: Bool

EXPERIMENTAL: If enabled, the generated operations will be transformed using a method that attempts to maintain compatibility with the legacy behavior from apollo-tooling for registering persisted operation to a safelist.

  • Note: Safelisting queries is a deprecated feature of Apollo Server that has reduced support for legacy use cases. This option may not work as intended in all situations.

Methods

init(clientControlledNullability:legacySafelistingCompatibleOperations:)

Swift
1public init(
2  clientControlledNullability: Bool = false,
3  legacySafelistingCompatibleOperations: Bool = false
4)
Feedback

Edit on GitHub

Ask Community