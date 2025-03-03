STRUCT

ApolloCodegenConfiguration.ExperimentalFeatures

Swift copy 1 public struct ExperimentalFeatures : Codable , Equatable

Properties

clientControlledNullability

Swift copy 1 public let clientControlledNullability: Bool

EXPERIMENTAL: If enabled, the parser will understand and parse Client Controlled Nullability Designators contained in Fields. They'll be represented in the required field of the Field Node.

The syntax looks like the following:

GraphQL copy 1 { 2 nullableField ! 3 nonNullableField ? 4 nonNullableSelectionSet ? { 5 childField ! 6 } 7 }

Note: This feature is experimental and may change or be removed in the future.

legacySafelistingCompatibleOperations

Swift copy 1 public let legacySafelistingCompatibleOperations: Bool

EXPERIMENTAL: If enabled, the generated operations will be transformed using a method that attempts to maintain compatibility with the legacy behavior from apollo-tooling for registering persisted operation to a safelist.

Note: Safelisting queries is a deprecated feature of Apollo Server that has reduced support for legacy use cases. This option may not work as intended in all situations.

Methods

init(clientControlledNullability:legacySafelistingCompatibleOperations:)