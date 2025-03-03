ApolloCodegenConfiguration.FileOutput

STRUCT

ApolloCodegenConfiguration.FileOutput

Swift
1public struct FileOutput: Codable, Equatable

The paths and files output by code generation.

Properties

schemaTypes

Swift
1public let schemaTypes: SchemaTypesFileOutput

The local path structure for the generated schema types files.

operations

Swift
1public let operations: OperationsFileOutput

The local path structure for the generated operation object files.

testMocks

Swift
1public let testMocks: TestMockFileOutput

The local path structure for the test mock operation object files.

operationIdentifiersPath

Swift
1public let operationIdentifiersPath: String?

An absolute location to an operation id JSON map file. If specified, also stores the operation IDs (hashes) as properties on operation types.

Methods

init(schemaTypes:operations:testMocks:operationIdentifiersPath:)

Swift
1public init(
2  schemaTypes: SchemaTypesFileOutput,
3  operations: OperationsFileOutput = .relative(subpath: nil),
4  testMocks: TestMockFileOutput = .none,
5  operationIdentifiersPath: String? = nil
6)

Designated initializer.

  • Parameters:

  • schemaTypes: The local path structure for the generated schema types files.

  • operations: The local path structure for the generated operation object files. Defaults to .relative with a subpath of nil.

  • testMocks: The local path structure for the test mock operation object files. If .none, test mocks will not be generated. Defaults to .none.

  • operationIdentifiersPath: An absolute location to an operation id JSON map file. If specified, also stores the operation IDs (hashes) as properties on operation types. Defaults to nil.
