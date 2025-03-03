ApolloCodegenConfiguration.FileOutput
STRUCT
ApolloCodegenConfiguration.FileOutput
1public struct FileOutput: Codable, Equatable
The paths and files output by code generation.
Properties
schemaTypes
1public let schemaTypes: SchemaTypesFileOutput
The local path structure for the generated schema types files.
operations
1public let operations: OperationsFileOutput
The local path structure for the generated operation object files.
testMocks
1public let testMocks: TestMockFileOutput
The local path structure for the test mock operation object files.
operationIdentifiersPath
1public let operationIdentifiersPath: String?
An absolute location to an operation id JSON map file. If specified, also stores the operation IDs (hashes) as properties on operation types.
Methods
init(schemaTypes:operations:testMocks:operationIdentifiersPath:)
1public init(
2 schemaTypes: SchemaTypesFileOutput,
3 operations: OperationsFileOutput = .relative(subpath: nil),
4 testMocks: TestMockFileOutput = .none,
5 operationIdentifiersPath: String? = nil
6)
Designated initializer.
Parameters:
schemaTypes: The local path structure for the generated schema types files.
operations: The local path structure for the generated operation object files. Defaults to
.relativewith a
subpathof
nil.
testMocks: The local path structure for the test mock operation object files. If
.none, test mocks will not be generated. Defaults to
.none.
operationIdentifiersPath: An absolute location to an operation id JSON map file. If specified, also stores the operation IDs (hashes) as properties on operation types. Defaults to
nil.