STRUCT

ApolloCodegenConfiguration.FileOutput

Swift copy 1 public struct FileOutput : Codable , Equatable

The paths and files output by code generation.

Properties

schemaTypes

Swift copy 1 public let schemaTypes: SchemaTypesFileOutput

The local path structure for the generated schema types files.

operations

Swift copy 1 public let operations: OperationsFileOutput

The local path structure for the generated operation object files.

testMocks

Swift copy 1 public let testMocks: TestMockFileOutput

The local path structure for the test mock operation object files.

operationIdentifiersPath

Swift copy 1 public let operationIdentifiersPath: String ?

An absolute location to an operation id JSON map file. If specified, also stores the operation IDs (hashes) as properties on operation types.

Methods

init(schemaTypes:operations:testMocks:operationIdentifiersPath:)

Swift copy 1 public init ( 2 schemaTypes : SchemaTypesFileOutput, 3 operations : OperationsFileOutput = . relative ( subpath : nil ), 4 testMocks : TestMockFileOutput = . none , 5 operationIdentifiersPath : String ? = nil 6 )

Designated initializer.