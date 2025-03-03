DefaultStringInterpolation

copy

1 class Root { 2 let children: [Root] = [] 3 func description : String { 4 var desc = " \( type ( of : self ) ) {" 5 children. forEach { child in 6 desc += "

\( indented : child. debugDescription ) ," 7 } 8 if ! children. isEmpty { desc += "

" } 9 desc += " \( indented : "}" ) " 10 return desc 11 } 12 // Given classes A - E as subclasses of Root 13 14 let root = Root ( children : [ A ( children : [ B (), C ( children : [ D ()])]), E ()]) 15 print (root. description )