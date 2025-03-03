LinkedList

EXTENSION

LinkedList

Swift
1extension LinkedList: Equatable where T: Equatable

Properties

startIndex

Swift
1public var startIndex: Int

endIndex

Swift
1public var endIndex: Int

count

Swift
1public var count: Int

isEmpty

Swift
1public var isEmpty: Bool

debugDescription

Swift
1public var debugDescription: String

Methods

==(_:_:)

Swift
1public static func == (lhs: LinkedList<T>, rhs: LinkedList<T>) -> Bool

Parameters

NameDescription
lhsA value to compare.
rhsAnother value to compare.

hash(into:)

Swift
1public func hash(into hasher: inout Hasher)

Parameters

NameDescription
hasherThe hasher to use when combining the components of this instance.

node(at:)

Swift
1public func node(at position: Int) -> Node

index(after:)

Swift
1public func index(after i: Int) -> Int

Parameters

NameDescription
iA valid index of the collection. i must be less than endIndex.

makeIterator()

Swift
1public func makeIterator() -> Iterator
