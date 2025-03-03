SSLSecurity
CLASS
SSLSecurity
1open class SSLSecurity : SSLTrustValidator
Properties
validatedDN
1public var validatedDN = true
validateEntireChain
1public var validateEntireChain = true
Methods
init(usePublicKeys:)
1public convenience init(usePublicKeys: Bool = false)
Use certs from main app bundle
parameter usePublicKeys: is to specific if the publicKeys or certificates should be used for SSL pinning validation
returns: a representation security object to be used with
Parameters
|Name
|Description
|usePublicKeys
|is to specific if the publicKeys or certificates should be used for SSL pinning validation
init(certs:usePublicKeys:)
1public init(certs: [SSLCert], usePublicKeys: Bool)
Designated init
parameter certs: is the certificates or public keys to use
parameter usePublicKeys: is to specific if the publicKeys or certificates should be used for SSL pinning validation
returns: a representation security object to be used with
Parameters
|Name
|Description
|certs
|is the certificates or public keys to use
|usePublicKeys
|is to specific if the publicKeys or certificates should be used for SSL pinning validation
isValid(_:domain:)
1open func isValid(_ trust: SecTrust, domain: String?) -> Bool
Valid the trust and domain name.
parameter trust: is the serverTrust to validate
parameter domain: is the CN domain to validate
returns: if the key was successfully validated
Parameters
|Name
|Description
|trust
|is the serverTrust to validate
|domain
|is the CN domain to validate
extractPublicKey(_:)
1public func extractPublicKey(_ data: Data) -> SecKey?
Get the public key from a certificate data
parameter data: is the certificate to pull the public key from
returns: a public key
Parameters
|Name
|Description
|data
|is the certificate to pull the public key from
extractPublicKey(_:policy:)
1public func extractPublicKey(_ cert: SecCertificate, policy: SecPolicy) -> SecKey?
Get the public key from a certificate
parameter data: is the certificate to pull the public key from
returns: a public key
Parameters
|Name
|Description
|data
|is the certificate to pull the public key from
certificateChain(_:)
1public func certificateChain(_ trust: SecTrust) -> [Data]
Get the certificate chain for the trust
parameter trust: is the trust to lookup the certificate chain for
returns: the certificate chain for the trust
Parameters
|Name
|Description
|trust
|is the trust to lookup the certificate chain for
publicKeyChain(_:)
1public func publicKeyChain(_ trust: SecTrust) -> [SecKey]
Get the public key chain for the trust
parameter trust: is the trust to lookup the certificate chain and extract the public keys
returns: the public keys from the certifcate chain for the trust
Parameters
|Name
|Description
|trust
|is the trust to lookup the certificate chain and extract the public keys