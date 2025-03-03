CLASS

SSLSecurity

Swift copy 1 open class SSLSecurity : SSLTrustValidator

Properties

Swift copy 1 public var validatedDN = true

Swift copy 1 public var validateEntireChain = true

Methods

init(usePublicKeys:)

Swift copy 1 public convenience init ( usePublicKeys : Bool = false )

Use certs from main app bundle

parameter usePublicKeys: is to specific if the publicKeys or certificates should be used for SSL pinning validation

returns: a representation security object to be used with

Parameters

init(certs:usePublicKeys:)

Swift copy 1 public init ( certs : [SSLCert], usePublicKeys : Bool )

Designated init

parameter certs: is the certificates or public keys to use

parameter usePublicKeys: is to specific if the publicKeys or certificates should be used for SSL pinning validation

returns: a representation security object to be used with

Parameters

isValid(_:domain:)

Swift copy 1 open func isValid ( _ trust : SecTrust, domain : String ? ) -> Bool

Valid the trust and domain name.

parameter trust: is the serverTrust to validate

parameter domain: is the CN domain to validate

returns: if the key was successfully validated

Parameters

extractPublicKey(_:)

Swift copy 1 public func extractPublicKey ( _ data : Data) -> SecKey ?

Get the public key from a certificate data

parameter data: is the certificate to pull the public key from

returns: a public key

Parameters

extractPublicKey(_:policy:)

Swift copy 1 public func extractPublicKey ( _ cert : SecCertificate, policy : SecPolicy) -> SecKey ?

Get the public key from a certificate

parameter data: is the certificate to pull the public key from

returns: a public key

Parameters

certificateChain(_:)

Swift copy 1 public func certificateChain ( _ trust : SecTrust) -> [Data]

Get the certificate chain for the trust

parameter trust: is the trust to lookup the certificate chain for

returns: the certificate chain for the trust

Parameters

publicKeyChain(_:)

Swift copy 1 public func publicKeyChain ( _ trust : SecTrust) -> [SecKey]

Get the public key chain for the trust

parameter trust: is the trust to lookup the certificate chain and extract the public keys

returns: the public keys from the certifcate chain for the trust

