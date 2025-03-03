CLASS

WebSocket

public final class WebSocket : NSObject , WebSocketClient , StreamDelegate , WebSocketStreamDelegate

Properties

delegate

public weak var delegate: WebSocketClientDelegate ?

Responds to callback about new messages coming in over the WebSocket and also connection/disconnect messages.

callbackQueue

public var callbackQueue = DispatchQueue. main

onConnect

public var onConnect: (() -> Void ) ?

onDisconnect

public var onDisconnect: (( Error ? ) -> Void ) ?

onText

public var onText: (( String ) -> Void ) ?

onData

public var onData: ((Data) -> Void ) ?

onPong

public var onPong: ((Data ? ) -> Void ) ?

onHttpResponseHeaders

public var onHttpResponseHeaders: (([ String : String ]) -> Void ) ?

disableSSLCertValidation

public var disableSSLCertValidation = false

overrideTrustHostname

public var overrideTrustHostname = false

desiredTrustHostname

public var desiredTrustHostname: String ? = nil

sslClientCertificate

public var sslClientCertificate: SSLClientCertificate ? = nil

enableCompression

public var enableCompression = true

security

public var security: SSLTrustValidator ?

enabledSSLCipherSuites

public var enabledSSLCipherSuites: [SSLCipherSuite] ?

isConnected

public var isConnected: Bool

request

public var request: URLRequest

currentURL

public var currentURL: URL

respondToPingWithPong

public var respondToPingWithPong: Bool = true

Methods

init(request:protocol:)

public init ( request : URLRequest, protocol : WSProtocol)

Designated initializer.

Parameters: request: A URL request object that provides request-specific information such as the URL. protocol: Protocol to use for communication over the web socket.



Parameters

Name Description request A URL request object that provides request-specific information such as the URL. protocol Protocol to use for communication over the web socket.

init(url:protocol:)

public convenience init ( url : URL, protocol : WSProtocol)

Convenience initializer to specify the URL and web socket protocol.

Parameters: url: The destination URL to connect to. protocol: Protocol to use for communication over the web socket.



Parameters

Name Description url The destination URL to connect to. protocol Protocol to use for communication over the web socket.

init(url:writeQueueQOS:protocol:)

public convenience init ( 2 url : URL, 3 writeQueueQOS : QualityOfService, 4 protocol : WSProtocol 5 )

Convenience initializer to specify the URL and web socket protocol with a specific quality of service on the write queue.

Parameters: url: The destination URL to connect to. writeQueueQOS: Specifies the quality of service for the write queue. protocol: Protocol to use for communication over the web socket.



Parameters

Name Description url The destination URL to connect to. writeQueueQOS Specifies the quality of service for the write queue. protocol Protocol to use for communication over the web socket.

connect()

public func connect ()

Connect to the WebSocket server on a background thread.

disconnect()

public func disconnect ()

write(string:)

public func write ( string : String )

write(ping:completion:)

public func write ( ping : Data, completion : (() -> ()) ? = nil )

Write a ping to the websocket. This sends it as a control frame.

newBytesInStream()

public func newBytesInStream ()

Delegate for the stream methods. Processes incoming bytes

streamDidError(error:)

public func streamDidError ( error : Error ? )

deinit