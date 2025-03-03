WebSocketClientDelegate
PROTOCOL
WebSocketClientDelegate
Swift
1public protocol WebSocketClientDelegate: AnyObject
The delegate for a
WebSocketClient to recieve notification of socket events.
Methods
websocketDidConnect(socket:)
Swift
1func websocketDidConnect(socket: WebSocketClient)
The websocket client has started a connection to the server.
Parameter socket: The
WebSocketClientthat sent the delegate event.
websocketDidDisconnect(socket:error:)
Swift
1func websocketDidDisconnect(socket: WebSocketClient, error: Error?)
The websocket client has disconnected from the server.
Parameters:
socket: The
WebSocketClientthat sent the delegate event.
error: An optional error if an error occured.
websocketDidReceiveMessage(socket:text:)
Swift
1func websocketDidReceiveMessage(socket: WebSocketClient, text: String)
The websocket client received message text from the server
Parameters:
socket: The
WebSocketClientthat sent the delegate event.
text: The text received from the server.
websocketDidReceiveData(socket:data:)
Swift
1func websocketDidReceiveData(socket: WebSocketClient, data: Data)
The websocket client received data from the server
Parameters:
socket: The
WebSocketClientthat sent the delegate event.
data: The data received from the server.
