Cache consistency

Updating the cache after mutations

This functionality is useful when performing mutations or receiving subscription data, as you should always update the local cache to ensure consistency with the operation that was just performed. The ability to write to the cache directly also prevents you from needing to re-fetch data over the network after a mutation is performed.

There are 2 primary ways you will want to manually update the cache. Either you'll want to update the cache for a query, or you will want to update a cached object directly.

Manual Scenario A

You use the id of the object (after setting up the afore mentioned apollo.cacheKeyForObject = { $0["id"] } ) to fetch and change the object. This will update any query where this object is referenced. This works well for updating queries which reference this object, but in the case of a create mutation, your queries won't contain this object to update. Which leads us into Scenario B.

Manual Scenario B

You fire off a mutation which creates a new object. You may then want to update the cache for a List that should contain this new object. This is a bit fiddly at the moment, as Droid for CreateDroidsMutation is strongly typed: CreateDroidsMutation.Droid . When inserting this object into the cache for ListDroidsQuery you need to init a ListDroidsQuery.Droid object from a CreateDroidsMutation.Droid or the types won't match. Your alternative to this is to manually refetch queries on a mutation which will trigger any watchers to update.

Where you may not need to manually update the cache:

If you use fragments which contain ID's then a query which returns or mutates this fragment and returns a new state for this object will automatically be merged into your cache and any query which references that object will be updated. It may therefore be advantageous to plan your schemas so Fragments are reused in List / Detail queries and then the same Fragment is returned as the result of a mutation.