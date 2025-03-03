ApolloCodegenConfiguration.Error
ENUM
ApolloCodegenConfiguration.Error
1public enum Error: Swift.Error, LocalizedError, Equatable
Errors which can happen with code generation
Cases
notAFile(_:)
1case notAFile(PathType)
notADirectory(_:)
1case notADirectory(PathType)
folderCreationFailed(_:underlyingError:)
1case folderCreationFailed(PathType, underlyingError: Swift.Error)
testMocksInvalidSwiftPackageConfiguration
1case testMocksInvalidSwiftPackageConfiguration
Properties
errorDescription
1public var errorDescription: String
recoverySuggestion
1public var recoverySuggestion: String
Methods
logging(withPath:)
1public func logging(withPath path: String) -> Error
==(_:_:)
1public static func == (lhs: Error, rhs: Error) -> Bool
Parameters
|Name
|Description
|lhs
|A value to compare.
|rhs
|Another value to compare.