LinkedList.Node

EXTENSION

LinkedList.Node

Swift
1extension LinkedList.Node: Equatable where T: Equatable

Properties

debugDescription

Swift
1public var debugDescription: String

Methods

==(_:_:)

Swift
1public static func == (lhs: LinkedList<T>.Node, rhs: LinkedList<T>.Node) -> Bool

Parameters

NameDescription
lhsA value to compare.
rhsAnother value to compare.

hash(into:)

Swift
1public func hash(into hasher: inout Hasher)

Parameters

NameDescription
hasherThe hasher to use when combining the components of this instance.

makeIterator()

Swift
1public func makeIterator() -> Iterator
Feedback

Edit on GitHub

Ask Community