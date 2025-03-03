LinkedList.Node
EXTENSION
LinkedList.Node
1extension LinkedList.Node: Equatable where T: Equatable
Properties
debugDescription
1public var debugDescription: String
Methods
==(_:_:)
1public static func == (lhs: LinkedList<T>.Node, rhs: LinkedList<T>.Node) -> Bool
Parameters
|Name
|Description
|lhs
|A value to compare.
|rhs
|Another value to compare.
hash(into:)
1public func hash(into hasher: inout Hasher)
Parameters
|Name
|Description
|hasher
|The hasher to use when combining the components of this instance.
makeIterator()
1public func makeIterator() -> Iterator