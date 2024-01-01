RequestBodyCreator
PROTOCOL
RequestBodyCreator
Swift
1public protocol RequestBodyCreator
Methods
requestBody(for:sendOperationIdentifiers:sendQueryDocument:autoPersistQuery:)
Swift
1func requestBody<Operation: GraphQLOperation>(for operation: Operation,
2 sendOperationIdentifiers: Bool,
3 sendQueryDocument: Bool,
4 autoPersistQuery: Bool) -> GraphQLMap
Creates a
GraphQLMap out of the passed-in operation
Parameters:
operation: The operation to use
sendOperationIdentifiers: Whether or not to send operation identifiers. Should default to
false.
sendQueryDocument: Whether or not to send the full query document. Should default to
true.
autoPersistQuery: Whether to use auto-persisted query information. Should default to
false.
Returns: The created
GraphQLMap
