RequestBodyCreator

PROTOCOL

RequestBodyCreator

Swift
1public protocol RequestBodyCreator

Methods

requestBody(for:sendOperationIdentifiers:sendQueryDocument:autoPersistQuery:)

Swift
1func requestBody<Operation: GraphQLOperation>(for operation: Operation,
2                                              sendOperationIdentifiers: Bool,
3                                              sendQueryDocument: Bool,
4                                              autoPersistQuery: Bool) -> GraphQLMap

Creates a GraphQLMap out of the passed-in operation

  • Parameters:

    • operation: The operation to use

    • sendOperationIdentifiers: Whether or not to send operation identifiers. Should default to false.

    • sendQueryDocument: Whether or not to send the full query document. Should default to true.

    • autoPersistQuery: Whether to use auto-persisted query information. Should default to false.

  • Returns: The created GraphQLMap

