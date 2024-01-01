Join us on Nov 7 for GraphQL Summit Virtual

ApolloSchemaDownloadConfiguration.DownloadMethod

ENUM

ApolloSchemaDownloadConfiguration.DownloadMethod

Swift
1public enum DownloadMethod: Equatable

How to attempt to download your schema

Cases

apolloRegistry(_:)

Swift
1case apolloRegistry(_ settings: ApolloRegistrySettings)

The Apollo Schema Registry, which serves as a central hub for managing your graph.

introspection(endpointURL:httpMethod:)

Swift
1case introspection(endpointURL: URL, httpMethod: HTTPMethod = .POST)

GraphQL Introspection connecting to the specified URL.

Methods

==(_:_:)

Swift
1public static func == (lhs: DownloadMethod, rhs: DownloadMethod) -> Bool

Parameters

NameDescription
lhsA value to compare.
rhsAnother value to compare.