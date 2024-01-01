ApolloSchemaDownloadConfiguration.DownloadMethod
ENUM
ApolloSchemaDownloadConfiguration.DownloadMethod
Swift
1public enum DownloadMethod: Equatable
How to attempt to download your schema
Cases
apolloRegistry(_:)
Swift
1case apolloRegistry(_ settings: ApolloRegistrySettings)
The Apollo Schema Registry, which serves as a central hub for managing your graph.
introspection(endpointURL:httpMethod:)
Swift
1case introspection(endpointURL: URL, httpMethod: HTTPMethod = .POST)
GraphQL Introspection connecting to the specified URL.
Methods
==(_:_:)
Swift
1public static func == (lhs: DownloadMethod, rhs: DownloadMethod) -> Bool
Parameters
|Name
|Description
|lhs
|A value to compare.
|rhs
|Another value to compare.