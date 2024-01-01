ApolloCompatible
PROTOCOL
ApolloCompatible
Swift
1public protocol ApolloCompatible
Protocol to allow calls to extended methods and vars as object.apollo.method
NOTE: This does not work with a bunch of stuff involving generic types - those
still need to use old-school
apollo_method naming conventions.
Properties
apollo
Swift
1var apollo: ApolloExtension<Base>
The
ApolloExtension object for an instance
apollo
Swift
1static var apollo: ApolloExtension<Base>.Type
The
ApolloExtension object for a type