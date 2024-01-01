ENUM

WebSocket.WSProtocol

Swift copy 1 public enum WSProtocol : CustomStringConvertible

The GraphQL over WebSocket protocols supported by apollo-ios.

Cases

graphql_ws

Swift copy 1 case graphql_ws

WebSocket protocol graphql-ws . This is implemented by the subscriptions-transport-ws and AWS AppSync libraries.

graphql_transport_ws

Swift copy 1 case graphql_transport_ws

WebSocket protocol graphql-transport-ws . This is implemented by the graphql-ws library.

Properties

