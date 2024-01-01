SplitNetworkTransport
EXTENSION
SplitNetworkTransport
Swift
1extension SplitNetworkTransport: NetworkTransport
Methods
send(operation:cachePolicy:contextIdentifier:callbackQueue:completionHandler:)
Swift
1public func send<Operation: GraphQLOperation>(operation: Operation,
2 cachePolicy: CachePolicy,
3 contextIdentifier: UUID? = nil,
4 callbackQueue: DispatchQueue = .main,
5 completionHandler: @escaping (Result<GraphQLResult<Operation.Data>, Error>) -> Void) -> Cancellable
Parameters
|Name
|Description
|operation
|The operation to send.
|cachePolicy
|The
CachePolicy to use making this request.
|contextIdentifier
|[optional] A unique identifier for this request, to help with deduping cache hits for watchers. Defaults to
nil.
|callbackQueue
|The queue to call back on with the results. Should default to
.main.
|completionHandler
|A closure to call when a request completes. On
success will contain the response received from the server. On
failure will contain the error which occurred.
upload(operation:files:callbackQueue:completionHandler:)
Swift
1public func upload<Operation: GraphQLOperation>(
2 operation: Operation,
3 files: [GraphQLFile],
4 callbackQueue: DispatchQueue = .main,
5 completionHandler: @escaping (Result<GraphQLResult<Operation.Data>, Error>) -> Void) -> Cancellable
Parameters
|Name
|Description
|operation
|The operation to send
|files
|An array of
GraphQLFile objects to send.
|callbackQueue
|The queue to call back on with the results. Should default to
.main.
|completionHandler
|The completion handler to execute when the request completes or errors