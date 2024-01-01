Join us on Nov 7 for GraphQL Summit Virtual

WebSocketTransport

EXTENSION

WebSocketTransport

Swift
1extension WebSocketTransport: NetworkTransport

Methods

send(operation:cachePolicy:contextIdentifier:callbackQueue:completionHandler:)

Swift
1public func send<Operation: GraphQLOperation>(
2  operation: Operation,
3  cachePolicy: CachePolicy,
4  contextIdentifier: UUID? = nil,
5  callbackQueue: DispatchQueue = .main,
6  completionHandler: @escaping (Result<GraphQLResult<Operation.Data>, Error>) -> Void) -> Cancellable

Parameters

NameDescription
operationThe operation to send.
cachePolicyThe CachePolicy to use making this request.
contextIdentifier[optional] A unique identifier for this request, to help with deduping cache hits for watchers. Defaults to nil.
callbackQueueThe queue to call back on with the results. Should default to .main.
completionHandlerA closure to call when a request completes. On success will contain the response received from the server. On failure will contain the error which occurred.

websocketDidConnect(socket:)

Swift
1public func websocketDidConnect(socket: WebSocketClient)

Parameters

NameDescription
socketThe WebSocketClient that sent the delegate event.

handleConnection()

Swift
1public func handleConnection()

websocketDidDisconnect(socket:error:)

Swift
1public func websocketDidDisconnect(socket: WebSocketClient, error: Error?)

Parameters

NameDescription
socketThe WebSocketClient that sent the delegate event.
errorAn optional error if an error occured.

websocketDidReceiveMessage(socket:text:)

Swift
1public func websocketDidReceiveMessage(socket: WebSocketClient, text: String)

Parameters

NameDescription
socketThe WebSocketClient that sent the delegate event.
textThe text received from the server.

websocketDidReceiveData(socket:data:)

Swift
1public func websocketDidReceiveData(socket: WebSocketClient, data: Data)

Parameters

NameDescription
socketThe WebSocketClient that sent the delegate event.
dataThe data received from the server.