Handling Networks Errors

Building robust mobile applications requires dealing with spotty internet connectivity and/or backend errors.

By default, ApolloClient exposes all network errors. You are responsible for handling them. A typical strategy is to display a generic error and suggest the user retry later.

ApolloClient exposes APIs to retry failed operations and/or get the status of the network.

retryOnError()

To make your applications more robust, you may opt-in retrying failed operations.

To do so, call retryOnError(true):

Kotlin
1val apolloClient = ApolloClient.Builder()
2    .serverUrl("https://example.com/graphql")
3    .retryOnError(true)
4    .build()
5
6// retries up to three times before giving up
7val response = apolloClient.query(myQuery).execute()

By default, retryOnError(true) has the following behavior:

  • queries and mutations are retried up to three times, with exponential backoff.

  • subscriptions are retried as long as the scope is running, with exponential backoff, capped at 60 seconds.

RetryStrategy

You may customize the default strategy using a RetryStrategy. The following example shows a RetryStrategy that waits 10 seconds between each retry:

Kotlin
1val apolloClient = ApolloClient.Builder()
2    .retryOnErrorInterceptor(RetryOnErrorInterceptor(networkMonitor) { state, request, response  ->
3      val exception = response.exception
4      if (exception == null) {
5        // No error, do not retry
6        return@RetryOnErrorInterceptor false
7      }
8
9      delay(10.seconds)
10      return@RetryOnErrorInterceptor true
11    })
12    .build()

NetworkMonitor

Android and Apple targets provide APIs to monitor the network state of your device:

You can configure your ApolloClient to use these APIs using a NetworkMonitor:

Kotlin
1// androidMain
2val networkMonitor = NetworkMonitor(context)
3
4// appleMain
5val networkMonitor = NetworkMonitor()
6
7// commonMain
8val apolloClient = ApolloClient.Builder()
9    .serverUrl("https://example.com/graphql")
10    .retryOnErrorInterceptor(RetryOnErrorInterceptor(networkMonitor))
11    .build()
12
13// once you're done with your `ApolloClient`
14networkMonitor.close()

When a NetworkMonitor is configured, the default RetryStrategy waits for the network to be back online before retrying subscriptions. This improves the latency of reconnecting subscriptions.

failFastIfOffline

When a NetworkMonitor is configured, use failFastIfOffline(true) to avoid executing requests when the device is offline:

Kotlin
1// Opt-in `failFastIfOffline` on all queries
2val apolloClient = ApolloClient.Builder()
3    .serverUrl("https://example.com/graphql")
4    .retryOnErrorInterceptor(RetryOnErrorInterceptor(networkMonitor))
5    .failFastIfOffline(true)
6    .build()
7
8val response = apolloClient.query(myQuery).execute()
9println(response.exception?.message)
10// "The device is offline"

In addition to waiting for the network to be back online before retrying subscriptions, this also has the following benefits:

  • Network requests fail eagerly, without going to the OS layers (DNS, etc...). This reduces error latency in bad network conditions.

  • ApolloOfflineException is returned instead of a more generic ApolloNetworkException. This gives the user more precise error messages.
