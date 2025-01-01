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Migrating to Apollo Kotlin 5
Step-by-step guide on migrating from Apollo Kotlin 4
Apollo Kotlin 5 is an incremental evolution of Apollo Kotlin 4 and keeps the same package name.
In most cases, bumping the version should be transparent. The exceptions are:
Symbols that were
DeprecationLevel.ERRORin v4 are now removed. Remove all your deprecated usages before migrating to v5.
apollo-compileris still considered experimental. You will need to update your Apollo Compiler Plugins.
Read below for more details.
New normalized cache
The Normalized Cache that was part of the Apollo Kotlin repository has been deprecated and replaced by a new implementation hosted on a separate repository. The new cache supports more features such as pagination and expiration support, garbage collection and trimming, partial results, and more.
Please consult the dedicated cache migration guide for more details on how to migrate to this version.
apollo-gradle-plugin-external
The Apollo Gradle Plugin now uses classloader isolation and does not use R8 to relocate dependencies anymore. As a result, the
apollo-gradle-plugin-external artifact and the
com.apollographql.apollo.external plugins are not used anymore and now point to an empty plugin. You should use
apollo-gradle-plugin and
com.apollographql.apollo instead:
1// Replace
2implementation("com.apollographql.apollo:apollo-gradle-plugin-external:4.3.3")
3// With
4implementation("com.apollographql.apollo:apollo-gradle-plugin:5.0.0")
5
6plugins {
7 // Replace
8 id("com.apollographql.apollo.external")
9 // With
10 id("com.apollographql.apollo")
11}
apollo-gradle-plugin
operationOutputGenerator and
operationIdGenerator are removed.
While running your
OperationOutputGenerator directly in your build script classpath was convenient, it required the compiler code to run completely in the global buildscript classpath. This created many issues such as incompatible dependencies and/or unneeded build invalidations.
The v5 Apollo Gradle plugin runs the Apollo compiler in isolated classloaders, meaning generating the ids needs to happen in that same classloader using the
ServiceLoader API.
To do so, use
ApolloCompilerPlugin:
1class MyPlugin : ApolloCompilerPlugin {
2 override fun beforeCompilationStep(
3 environment: ApolloCompilerPluginEnvironment,
4 registry: ApolloCompilerRegistry,
5 ) {
6 registry.registerOperationIdsGenerator {
7 it.map { OperationId(it.source.md5(), it.name) }
8 }
9 }
10}
Read more in the persisted queries and compiler plugins pages.
downloadApolloSchema is removed
Apollo Kotlin 4 allowed downloading a schema with a
downloadApolloSchema Gradle task. This task is now removed.
For single-shot downloads of a schema during development, use the Apollo Kotlin CLI. It is much faster (no Gradle configuration), comes with interactive help and soon autocomplete scripts.
Alternatively, configure your introspection block. Doing so documents how to update the schema for other developers and makes it easy to update the schema without passing extra arguments.
1apollo {
2 service("service") {
3 packageName.set("com.example")
4
5 // This creates a downloadServiceApolloSchemaFromIntrospection task
6 introspection {
7 endpointUrl.set("https://example.com/graphql/endpoint")
8 // The path is interpreted relative to the current project
9 schemaFile.set(file("src/main/graphql/schema.graphqls"))
10 }
11 }
12}
13
14// You can create a shorthand lifecycle task name
15tasks.register("downloadSchema") {
16 dependsOn("downloadServiceApolloSchemaFromIntrospection")
17}
apollo-idling-resource
Apollo Kotlin 5 removes the
apollo-idling-resource artifact. Usage of
ApolloIdlingResource has been decreasing, and better alternatives for testing are now available.
For a good overview of alternative solutions, we recommend reading this article from Jose Alcérreca.
apollo-compiler
@nonnull is an error
Apollo Kotlin 4 had a
@nonnull client directive to force generating fields as non-null.
Since
@nonnull, we've worked hard with the nullability working group to improve the handling of null types in GraphQL.
As part of this effort, it was recognized that the nullability information belongs to the schema. Fields that are only nullable for error reasons can now be marked with
@semanticNonNull:
1type User {
2 email: String @semanticNonNull
3}
4
5# or if you don't own the schema, use extensions
6extend type User @semanticNonNullField(name: "email")
The client can then decide how to handle errors with
@catch:
1query GetUser {
2 user {
3 # generated as `String?` (current default)
4 email @catch(to: NULL)
5 # generated as `Result<String, Error>`
6 email @catch(to: RESULT)
7 # generated as `String`, throws if there is an error
8 email @catch(to: THROW)
9 }
10}
You can read more in the "handling nullability" page.
apollo-runtime
New WebSockets
In Apollo Kotlin 5, the WebSocket code has been rewritten to simplify it and clarify the error and retry semantics.
All the classes in the
com.apollographql.apollo.network.ws package have been deprecated and a new implementation is available in
com.apollographql.apollo.network.websocket.
To migrate, replace all your instances of
com.apollographql.apollo.network.ws with
com.apollographql.apollo.network.websocket:
1// Replace
2import com.apollographql.apollo.network.ws.AppSyncWsProtocol
3import com.apollographql.apollo.network.ws.WebSocketNetworkTransport
4
5// With
6import com.apollographql.apollo.network.websocket.AppSyncWsProtocol
7import com.apollographql.apollo.network.websocket.WebSocketNetworkTransport
Some shorthand methods on
ApolloClient.Builder have been deprecated and replaced by explicit configuration. In those cases, you can use
subscriptionNetworkTransport directly.
For an example, you can replace
ApolloClient.Builder.webSocketEngine() as follows:
1// Replace
2ApolloClient.Builder()
3 .webSocketEngine(webSocketEngine)
4 .build()
5// With
6ApolloClient.Builder()
7 .subscriptionNetworkTransport(
8 WebSocketNetworkTransport.Builder()
9 .webSocketEngine(webSocketEngine)
10 .build()
11 )
12 .build()
The default WebSocket protocol has changed to graphql-ws.
If you were already using it before, you may remove the call to
protocol() or define it explicitly using
subscriptionNetworkTransport():
1// Replace
2val apolloClient = ApolloClient.Builder()
3 .protocol(GraphQLWsProtocol.Factory())
4 .build()
5
6// With
7val apolloClient = ApolloClient.Builder()
8 .subscriptionNetworkTransport(
9 WebSocketNetworkTransport.Builder()
10 .serverUrl(url)
11 .wsProtocol(GraphQLWsProtocol())
12 .build()
13 )
14 .build()
15
If you are still relying on the (now deprecated) transport, you can use
SubscriptionWsProtocol:
1val apolloClient = ApolloClient.Builder()
2 .subscriptionNetworkTransport(
3 WebSocketNetworkTransport.Builder()
4 .serverUrl(url)
5 .wsProtocol(SubscriptionsWsProtocol())
6 .build()
7 )
8 .build()
The retry management is now moved to
retryOnErrorInterceptor:
1// Replace
2val apolloClient = ApolloClient.Builder()
3 .webSocketServerUrl("http://localhost:8080/subscriptions")
4 .webSocketReopenWhen { e, attempt ->
5 delay(2.0.pow(attempt.toDouble()).toLong())
6 // retry after the delay
7 true
8 }
9
10// With
11val apolloClient = ApolloClient.Builder()
12 .webSocketServerUrl("http://localhost:8080/subscriptions")
13 .retryOnErrorInterceptor(RetryOnErrorInterceptor { context ->
14 if (context.request.operation is Subscription<*>) {
15 delay(2.0.pow(context.attempt.toDouble()).toLong())
16 true
17 } else {
18 false
19 }
20 })
apollo-http-cache
apollo-http-cache is now deprecated. Instead, Apollo Kotlin can use the existing OkHttp cache using cacheUrlOverride.
You can remove the
apollo-http-cache artifact:
1dependencies {
2 // Remove
3 implementation("com.apollographql.apollo:apollo-http-cache:4.3.3")
4}
Configure your
ApolloClient with a cache-enabled
OkHttpClient and set
enablePostCaching to true:
1// Replace
2val apolloClient = ApolloClient.Builder()
3 .serverUrl(mockServer.url())
4 .httpCache(directory = "http_cache", maxSize = 10_000_000)
5 .build()
6
7// With
8val apolloClient = ApolloClient.Builder()
9 .networkTransport(
10 HttpNetworkTransport.Builder()
11 // Enable POST caching
12 .httpRequestComposer(DefaultHttpRequestComposer(serverUrl = mockServer.url(), enablePostCaching = true))
13 .httpEngine(
14 DefaultHttpEngine {
15 OkHttpClient.Builder()
16 // Make sure to use a different directory for your cache as the format changed
17 .cache(directory = File(application.cacheDir, "http_cache2"), maxSize = 10_000_000)
18 .build()
19 }
20 )
21 .build()
22 )
23 .build()
The OkHttp cache uses the standard
Cache-Control HTTP header. Compared to Apollo Kotlin 4 and
HttpFetchPolicy the semantics are different but you can map most of the concepts:
CacheFirst:
1// Replace
2apolloClient.query(query).httpFetchPolicy(HttpFetchPolicy.CacheFirst)
3
4// With
5apolloClient.query(query) // no need to add a cache-control header, this is the default
CacheOnly:
1// Replace
2apolloClient.query(query).httpFetchPolicy(HttpFetchPolicy.CacheOnly)
3
4// With
5apolloClient.query(query).addHttpHeader("cache-control", "only-if-cached")
NetworkOnly:
1// Replace
2apolloClient.query(query).httpFetchPolicy(HttpFetchPolicy.CacheOnly)
3
4// With
5apolloClient.query(query).addHttpHeader("cache-control", "no-cache")
We believe this new caching scheme is simpler and more aligned with the rest of the ecosystem, but there are important differences with the previous scheme:
There is no equivalent to
NetworkFirstand/or
httpExpireTimeout().
The cache keys have changed, meaning your cache will be invalidated.
If either of these limitations is important for your use case, please open an issue.
Data Builders
Data Builders have been modified so the code can be generated in the
test source set, outside your shipped code.
All
buildFoo()functions are now in separate files in a separate package:
1// Replace
2import com.example.type.buildCat
3
4// With
5import com.example.builder.buildCat
The
Data {}root function to build
Datainstances is now an extension function:
1// Add
2import com.example.builder.Data
The
FakeResolveris not passed automatically. If you are relying on fake values, you need to pass an instance of
FakeResolverexplicitely. This is to make it work better with https://github.com/apollographql/apollo-kotlin-faker
1// Replace
2val data = GetFooQuery.Data {}
3
4// With
5val data = GetFooQuery.Data(fakeResolver) {}
Similarly, if you are using runtime scalar adapters, they need to be passed explicitely
1// Replace
2val data = GetFooQuery.Data {}
3
4// With
5val data = GetFooQuery.Data(customScalarAdapters = customScalarAdapters) {}
Note that it's possible to register all your scalar adapters at build time using the 3 parameters
mapScalar(graphQLName: String, targetName: String, expression: String).
When working with fragments, the concrete objects builders are not companion objects anymore and you'll have to reference them explicitely:
1// Replace
2val data = AnimalDetailsImpl.Data(Lion) { /* ... */ }
3
4// With
5val data = AnimalDetailsImpl.Data(LionBuilder) { /* ... */ }
FakeResolverworks exclusively in the Json domain now. There is a
FakeResolverContext.adaptToJson()helper function to help with this:
1// Replace
2override fun resolveLeaf(context: FakeResolverContext): Any {
3 return if (context.mergedField.type.rawType().name == "Date") {
4 LocalDate.of(2025, Month.APRIL, 28)
5 } else {
6 super.resolveLeaf(context)
7 }
8}
9
10// With
11override fun resolveLeaf(context: FakeResolverContext): Any {
12 return if (context.mergedField.type.rawType().name == "Date") {
13 context.adaptToJson(LocalDate.of(2025, Month.APRIL, 28))
14 } else {
15 super.resolveLeaf(context)
16 }
17}