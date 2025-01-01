Migrating to Apollo Kotlin 5

Apollo Kotlin 5 is an incremental evolution of Apollo Kotlin 4 and keeps the same package name.

In most cases, bumping the version should be transparent. The exceptions are:

Symbols that were DeprecationLevel.ERROR in v4 are now removed. Remove all your deprecated usages before migrating to v5.

apollo-compiler is still considered experimental. You will need to update your Apollo Compiler Plugins.

Read below for more details.

New normalized cache

The Normalized Cache that was part of the Apollo Kotlin repository has been deprecated and replaced by a new implementation hosted on a separate repository . The new cache supports more features such as pagination and expiration support, garbage collection and trimming, partial results, and more.

Please consult the dedicated cache migration guide for more details on how to migrate to this version.

apollo-gradle-plugin-external

The Apollo Gradle Plugin now uses classloader isolation and does not use R8 to relocate dependencies anymore. As a result, the apollo-gradle-plugin-external artifact and the com.apollographql.apollo.external plugins are not used anymore and now point to an empty plugin. You should use apollo-gradle-plugin and com.apollographql.apollo instead:

Kotlin copy 1 // Replace 2 implementation ( "com.apollographql.apollo:apollo-gradle-plugin-external:4.3.3" ) 3 // With 4 implementation ( "com.apollographql.apollo:apollo-gradle-plugin:5.0.0" ) 5 6 plugins { 7 // Replace 8 id ( "com.apollographql.apollo.external" ) 9 // With 10 id ( "com.apollographql.apollo" ) 11 }

apollo-gradle-plugin

operationOutputGenerator and operationIdGenerator are removed.

While running your OperationOutputGenerator directly in your build script classpath was convenient, it required the compiler code to run completely in the global buildscript classpath. This created many issues such as incompatible dependencies and/or unneeded build invalidations.

The v5 Apollo Gradle plugin runs the Apollo compiler in isolated classloaders, meaning generating the ids needs to happen in that same classloader using the ServiceLoader API.

To do so, use ApolloCompilerPlugin :

Kotlin copy 1 class MyPlugin : ApolloCompilerPlugin { 2 override fun beforeCompilationStep ( 3 environment: ApolloCompilerPluginEnvironment , 4 registry: ApolloCompilerRegistry , 5 ) { 6 registry. registerOperationIdsGenerator { 7 it. map { OperationId (it.source. md5 (), it.name) } 8 } 9 } 10 }

Read more in the persisted queries and compiler plugins pages.

downloadApolloSchema is removed

Apollo Kotlin 4 allowed downloading a schema with a downloadApolloSchema Gradle task. This task is now removed.

For single-shot downloads of a schema during development, use the Apollo Kotlin CLI . It is much faster (no Gradle configuration), comes with interactive help and soon autocomplete scripts.

Alternatively, configure your introspection block. Doing so documents how to update the schema for other developers and makes it easy to update the schema without passing extra arguments.

Kotlin copy 1 apollo { 2 service ( "service" ) { 3 packageName. set ( "com.example" ) 4 5 // This creates a downloadServiceApolloSchemaFromIntrospection task 6 introspection { 7 endpointUrl. set ( "https://example.com/graphql/endpoint" ) 8 // The path is interpreted relative to the current project 9 schemaFile. set ( file ( "src/main/graphql/schema.graphqls" )) 10 } 11 } 12 } 13 14 // You can create a shorthand lifecycle task name 15 tasks. register ( "downloadSchema" ) { 16 dependsOn ( "downloadServiceApolloSchemaFromIntrospection" ) 17 }

apollo-idling-resource

Apollo Kotlin 5 removes the apollo-idling-resource artifact. Usage of ApolloIdlingResource has been decreasing, and better alternatives for testing are now available.

For a good overview of alternative solutions, we recommend reading this article from Jose Alcérreca .

apollo-compiler

@nonnull is an error

Apollo Kotlin 4 had a @nonnull client directive to force generating fields as non-null.

Since @nonnull , we've worked hard with the nullability working group to improve the handling of null types in GraphQL.

As part of this effort, it was recognized that the nullability information belongs to the schema. Fields that are only nullable for error reasons can now be marked with @semanticNonNull :

GraphQL copy 1 type User { 2 email : String @semanticNonNull 3 } 4 5 # or if you don't own the schema, use extensions 6 extend type User @semanticNonNullField ( name : "email" )

The client can then decide how to handle errors with @catch :

GraphQL copy 1 query GetUser { 2 user { 3 # generated as `String?` (current default) 4 email @catch ( to : NULL ) 5 # generated as `Result<String, Error>` 6 email @catch ( to : RESULT ) 7 # generated as `String`, throws if there is an error 8 email @catch ( to : THROW ) 9 } 10 }

You can read more in the "handling nullability" page.

apollo-runtime

New WebSockets

In Apollo Kotlin 5, the WebSocket code has been rewritten to simplify it and clarify the error and retry semantics.

All the classes in the com.apollographql.apollo.network.ws package have been deprecated and a new implementation is available in com.apollographql.apollo.network.websocket .

To migrate, replace all your instances of com.apollographql.apollo.network.ws with com.apollographql.apollo.network.websocket :

Kotlin copy 1 // Replace 2 import com.apollographql.apollo.network.ws.AppSyncWsProtocol 3 import com.apollographql.apollo.network.ws.WebSocketNetworkTransport 4 5 // With 6 import com.apollographql.apollo.network.websocket.AppSyncWsProtocol 7 import com.apollographql.apollo.network.websocket.WebSocketNetworkTransport

Some shorthand methods on ApolloClient.Builder have been deprecated and replaced by explicit configuration. In those cases, you can use subscriptionNetworkTransport directly.

For an example, you can replace ApolloClient.Builder.webSocketEngine() as follows:

Kotlin copy 1 // Replace 2 ApolloClient. Builder () 3 . webSocketEngine (webSocketEngine) 4 . build () 5 // With 6 ApolloClient. Builder () 7 . subscriptionNetworkTransport ( 8 WebSocketNetworkTransport. Builder () 9 . webSocketEngine (webSocketEngine) 10 . build () 11 ) 12 . build ()

The default WebSocket protocol has changed to graphql-ws .

If you were already using it before, you may remove the call to protocol() or define it explicitly using subscriptionNetworkTransport() :

Kotlin copy 1 // Replace 2 val apolloClient = ApolloClient. Builder () 3 . protocol (GraphQLWsProtocol. Factory ()) 4 . build () 5 6 // With 7 val apolloClient = ApolloClient. Builder () 8 . subscriptionNetworkTransport ( 9 WebSocketNetworkTransport. Builder () 10 . serverUrl (url) 11 . wsProtocol ( GraphQLWsProtocol ()) 12 . build () 13 ) 14 . build () 15

If you are still relying on the (now deprecated) transport , you can use SubscriptionWsProtocol :

Kotlin copy 1 val apolloClient = ApolloClient. Builder () 2 . subscriptionNetworkTransport ( 3 WebSocketNetworkTransport. Builder () 4 . serverUrl (url) 5 . wsProtocol ( SubscriptionsWsProtocol ()) 6 . build () 7 ) 8 . build ()

The retry management is now moved to retryOnErrorInterceptor :

Kotlin copy 1 // Replace 2 val apolloClient = ApolloClient. Builder () 3 . webSocketServerUrl ( "http://localhost:8080/subscriptions" ) 4 . webSocketReopenWhen { e, attempt -> 5 delay ( 2.0 . pow (attempt. toDouble ()). toLong ()) 6 // retry after the delay 7 true 8 } 9 10 // With 11 val apolloClient = ApolloClient. Builder () 12 . webSocketServerUrl ( "http://localhost:8080/subscriptions" ) 13 . retryOnErrorInterceptor ( RetryOnErrorInterceptor { context -> 14 if (context.request.operation is Subscription <*> ) { 15 delay ( 2.0 . pow (context.attempt. toDouble ()). toLong ()) 16 true 17 } else { 18 false 19 } 20 })

apollo-http-cache

apollo-http-cache is now deprecated. Instead, Apollo Kotlin can use the existing OkHttp cache using cacheUrlOverride .

You can remove the apollo-http-cache artifact:

Kotlin copy 1 dependencies { 2 // Remove 3 implementation ( "com.apollographql.apollo:apollo-http-cache:4.3.3" ) 4 }

Configure your ApolloClient with a cache-enabled OkHttpClient and set enablePostCaching to true:

Kotlin copy 1 // Replace 2 val apolloClient = ApolloClient. Builder () 3 . serverUrl (mockServer. url ()) 4 . httpCache (directory = "http_cache" , maxSize = 10_000_000 ) 5 . build () 6 7 // With 8 val apolloClient = ApolloClient. Builder () 9 . networkTransport ( 10 HttpNetworkTransport. Builder () 11 // Enable POST caching 12 . httpRequestComposer ( DefaultHttpRequestComposer (serverUrl = mockServer. url (), enablePostCaching = true )) 13 . httpEngine ( 14 DefaultHttpEngine { 15 OkHttpClient. Builder () 16 // Make sure to use a different directory for your cache as the format changed 17 . cache (directory = File (application.cacheDir, "http_cache2" ), maxSize = 10_000_000 ) 18 . build () 19 } 20 ) 21 . build () 22 ) 23 . build ()

The OkHttp cache uses the standard Cache-Control HTTP header. Compared to Apollo Kotlin 4 and HttpFetchPolicy the semantics are different but you can map most of the concepts:

CacheFirst:

Kotlin copy 1 // Replace 2 apolloClient. query (query). httpFetchPolicy (HttpFetchPolicy.CacheFirst) 3 4 // With 5 apolloClient. query (query) // no need to add a cache-control header, this is the default

CacheOnly:

Kotlin copy 1 // Replace 2 apolloClient. query (query). httpFetchPolicy (HttpFetchPolicy.CacheOnly) 3 4 // With 5 apolloClient. query (query). addHttpHeader ( "cache-control" , "only-if-cached" )

NetworkOnly:

Kotlin copy 1 // Replace 2 apolloClient. query (query). httpFetchPolicy (HttpFetchPolicy.CacheOnly) 3 4 // With 5 apolloClient. query (query). addHttpHeader ( "cache-control" , "no-cache" )

We believe this new caching scheme is simpler and more aligned with the rest of the ecosystem, but there are important differences with the previous scheme:

There is no equivalent to NetworkFirst and/or httpExpireTimeout() .

The cache keys have changed, meaning your cache will be invalidated.

If either of these limitations is important for your use case, please open an issue .

Data Builders

Data Builders have been modified so the code can be generated in the test source set, outside your shipped code.

All buildFoo() functions are now in separate files in a separate package:

Kotlin copy 1 // Replace 2 import com.example.type.buildCat 3 4 // With 5 import com.example.builder.buildCat

The Data {} root function to build Data instances is now an extension function:

Kotlin copy 1 // Add 2 import com.example.builder.Data

The FakeResolver is not passed automatically. If you are relying on fake values, you need to pass an instance of FakeResolver explicitely. This is to make it work better with https://github.com/apollographql/apollo-kotlin-faker

Kotlin copy 1 // Replace 2 val data = GetFooQuery. Data {} 3 4 // With 5 val data = GetFooQuery. Data (fakeResolver) {}

Similarly, if you are using runtime scalar adapters, they need to be passed explicitely

Kotlin copy 1 // Replace 2 val data = GetFooQuery. Data {} 3 4 // With 5 val data = GetFooQuery. Data (customScalarAdapters = customScalarAdapters) {}

Note that it's possible to register all your scalar adapters at build time using the 3 parameters mapScalar(graphQLName: String, targetName: String, expression: String) .

When working with fragments, the concrete objects builders are not companion objects anymore and you'll have to reference them explicitely:

Kotlin copy 1 // Replace 2 val data = AnimalDetailsImpl. Data (Lion) { /* ... */ } 3 4 // With 5 val data = AnimalDetailsImpl. Data (LionBuilder) { /* ... */ }

FakeResolver works exclusively in the Json domain now. There is a FakeResolverContext.adaptToJson() helper function to help with this: