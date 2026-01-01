WebSocket transport

Apollo iOS supports executing GraphQL operations over WebSocket using the graphql-transport-ws protocol. This is the recommended approach for GraphQL subscriptions and is provided by ApolloWebSocket .

Installation

WebSocketTransport is included in the ApolloWebSocket library, which is part of the Apollo iOS SDK but is not included by default.

Xcode

Select File > Add Package Dependencies… Enter the Apollo iOS package URL ( https://github.com/apollographql/apollo-ios.git ) and click Add Package. Select the ApolloWebSocket library target and add it to your app target.

Package.swift

Add apollo-ios to your dependencies and link the ApolloWebSocket product to any target that uses it:

Swift Package.swift copy 1 dependencies : [ 2 . package ( 3 url : "https://github.com/apollographql/apollo-ios.git" , 4 . upToNextMajor ( from : "2.0.0" ) 5 ), 6 ], 7 targets : [ 8 . target ( 9 name : "MyApp" , 10 dependencies : [ 11 . product ( name : "Apollo" , package : "apollo-ios" ), 12 . product ( name : "ApolloWebSocket" , package : "apollo-ios" ), 13 ] 14 ), 15 ]

Then import where needed:

Swift copy 1 import ApolloWebSocket

Create a WebSocket client

Subscriptions over WebSocket, queries and mutations over HTTP

While WebSocketTransport supports sending all GraphQL operations over a WebSocket, the most common configuration routes subscription operations through a WebSocket connection while sending queries and mutations over HTTP. Use SplitNetworkTransport to combine a RequestChainNetworkTransport (HTTP) with a WebSocketTransport (WebSocket):

Swift copy 1 import Apollo 2 import ApolloWebSocket 3 4 let store = ApolloStore () 5 6 let httpTransport = RequestChainNetworkTransport ( 7 interceptorProvider : DefaultInterceptorProvider ( store : store), 8 endpointURL : URL ( string : "https://example.com/graphql" ) ! 9 ) 10 11 let wsTransport = try WebSocketTransport ( 12 urlSession : URLSession. shared , 13 store : store, 14 endpointURL : URL ( string : "wss://example.com/graphql" ) ! 15 ) 16 17 let splitTransport = SplitNetworkTransport ( 18 queryTransport : httpTransport, 19 mutationTransport : httpTransport, 20 subscriptionTransport : wsTransport 21 ) 22 23 let client = ApolloClient ( networkTransport : splitTransport, store : store)

Important: Pass the same ApolloStore instance to both the WebSocketTransport and ApolloClient . The transport uses the store to read cached data before network fetches and to write server responses back to the cache.

All operations over WebSocket

You can also send queries, mutations, and subscriptions all through a single WebSocket connection by using WebSocketTransport directly as the NetworkTransport :

Swift copy 1 let store = ApolloStore () 2 3 let wsTransport = try WebSocketTransport ( 4 urlSession : URLSession. shared , 5 store : store, 6 endpointURL : URL ( string : "wss://example.com/graphql" ) ! 7 ) 8 9 let client = ApolloClient ( networkTransport : wsTransport, store : store)

Note: Queries and mutations executed over WebSocket are terminated immediately if the connection drops, since replaying a mutation could cause duplicate side effects. Only subscriptions survive reconnection.

Configuration

WebSocketTransport accepts a Configuration struct that controls its behavior:

Swift copy 1 let config = WebSocketTransport. Configuration ( 2 reconnectionInterval : 5 , // seconds; -1 to disable 3 connectingPayload : [ "Authorization" : "Bearer \( token ) " ], 4 pingInterval : 20 // seconds; nil to disable 5 ) 6 7 let wsTransport = try WebSocketTransport ( 8 urlSession : URLSession. shared , 9 store : store, 10 endpointURL : URL ( string : "wss://example.com/graphql" ) ! , 11 configuration : config 12 )

Configuration options

Option Type Default Description reconnectionInterval TimeInterval -1 (disabled) Seconds to wait before reconnecting after a disconnect. 0 reconnects immediately. Negative values disable auto-reconnection. connectingPayload JSONEncodableDictionary? nil Payload sent in the connection_init message. Commonly used for authentication. pingInterval TimeInterval? nil (disabled) Interval at which the client sends ping keepalive messages to the server. The transport will always respond to server initiated ping messages by sending a pong regardless of this setting. requestBodyCreator JSONRequestBodyCreator DefaultRequestBodyCreator() Builds the JSON payload for subscribe messages. operationMessageIdCreator OperationMessageIdCreator ApolloSequencedOperationMessageIdCreator() Generates unique IDs for each operation message. clientAwarenessMetadata ClientAwarenessMetadata ClientAwarenessMetadata() Adds Apollo Client name/version headers to the WebSocket handshake request.

Authentication

Connection-level authentication

For GraphQL servers that accept auth tokens in the connection_init payload (the most common WebSocket auth pattern):

Swift copy 1 let config = WebSocketTransport. Configuration ( 2 connectingPayload : [ "Authorization" : "Bearer \( userToken ) " ] 3 )

Header-based authentication

Some servers authenticate the WebSocket upgrade request via HTTP headers. Pass a custom URLSession with the required headers, or update headers at runtime:

Swift copy 1 await wsTransport. updateHeaderValues ( 2 [ "Authorization" : "Bearer \( newToken ) " ], 3 reconnectIfConnected : true // force reconnect to apply new headers immediately 4 )

Updating auth at runtime

When a user's auth token changes (e.g., after a token refresh), update the transport without losing active subscriptions:

Swift copy 1 // Update the connection_init payload 2 await wsTransport. updateConnectingPayload ( 3 [ "Authorization" : "Bearer \( newToken ) " ], 4 reconnectIfConnected : true 5 )

Setting reconnectIfConnected: true disconnects the current connection and reconnects immediately with the new payload. Active subscriptions survive the reconnection when auto-reconnection is enabled.

Auto-reconnection

When reconnectionInterval is set to a non-negative value, the transport automatically reconnects and re-subscribes active subscriptions when the connection drops.

Swift copy 1 let config = WebSocketTransport. Configuration ( 2 reconnectionInterval : 3 // wait 3 seconds before reconnecting 3 )

Key behaviors during auto-reconnection:

Subscription streams remain open. Callers iterating for try await result in subscription are unaware the disconnect happened — new results resume flowing after reconnection.

Queries and mutations are terminated immediately. They are not retried across a reconnection.

If reconnection fails, all remaining subscriber streams are finished with an error.

Pause and resume

Use pause() and resume() to gracefully suspend and restore the WebSocket connection — for example, when your app enters the background:

Swift copy 1 class AppLifecycleObserver { 2 let transport: WebSocketTransport 3 4 func applicationDidEnterBackground () { 5 Task { await transport. pause () } 6 } 7 8 func applicationWillEnterForeground () { 9 Task { await transport. resume () } 10 } 11 }

During a pause:

The underlying WebSocket connection is closed.

Subscription streams remain alive. Subscriptions are automatically re-subscribed when resume() is called and the connection is re-established.

Queries and mutations that are in-flight are terminated. They cannot safely survive a connection interruption.

Auto-reconnection is suppressed — the transport waits for an explicit resume() call.

Subscription lifecycle state

WebSocket subscriptions expose a state property via SubscriptionStream that reflects the subscription's current lifecycle position:

Swift copy 1 let subscription = try client. subscribe ( subscription : ReviewAddedSubscription ()) 2 3 print (subscription. state ) // .pending 4 5 Task { 6 for try await result in subscription { 7 print (subscription. state ) // .active 8 // handle result 9 } 10 print (subscription. state ) // .finished(.completed) 11 }

States

State Description .pending Initiated but not yet active. The transport might be connecting or sending the subscribe message. .active Active. The subscription can receive data from the server. .reconnecting The connection was lost. The transport is attempting to reconnect. .paused The connection was intentionally paused via transport.pause() . .finished(.completed) Ended normally (server sent complete ). .finished(.cancelled) Canceled by the client. .finished(.error(error)) Terminated due to an error.

The .reconnecting and .paused states are specific to WebSocketTransport . They are never set by other transport implementations.

Delegate

Implement WebSocketTransportDelegate to observe connection lifecycle events:

Swift copy 1 class MyTransportDelegate : WebSocketTransportDelegate { 2 func webSocketTransportDidConnect ( _ transport : isolated WebSocketTransport) { 3 print ( "WebSocket connected" ) 4 } 5 6 func webSocketTransportDidReconnect ( _ transport : isolated WebSocketTransport) { 7 print ( "WebSocket reconnected — all active subscriptions have been re-subscribed" ) 8 } 9 10 func webSocketTransport ( 11 _ transport : isolated WebSocketTransport, 12 didDisconnectWithError error : ( any Error ) ? 13 ) { 14 if let error { 15 print ( "WebSocket disconnected with error: \( error ) " ) 16 } else { 17 print ( "WebSocket disconnected cleanly" ) 18 } 19 } 20 } 21 22 // Attach the delegate 23 await wsTransport. setDelegate (myDelegate)

Note: Delegate methods receive the WebSocketTransport as an isolated parameter, meaning they run within the transport's actor isolation domain. If your delegate performs work that should not block the transport's receive loop, dispatch a Task inside the implementation: Swift copy 1 func webSocketTransportDidConnect ( _ transport : isolated WebSocketTransport) { 2 Task { await self . updateUI () } 3 }

Delegate methods

Method Description webSocketTransportDidConnect(_:) Called after the initial connection_ack from the server. webSocketTransportDidReconnect(_:) Called after a subsequent connection_ack following a reconnection. webSocketTransport(_:didDisconnectWithError:) Called when the connection drops. error is nil for a clean disconnect. webSocketTransport(_:didReceivePingWithPayload:) Called when the server sends a ping . The transport automatically replies with pong . webSocketTransport(_:didReceivePongWithPayload:) Called when the server sends a pong in response to a client ping.

Eager connection

By default, WebSocketTransport opens the WebSocket connection lazily on the first subscribe call. Use resume() to open the connection eagerly before any operations:

Swift copy 1 let wsTransport = try WebSocketTransport ( 2 urlSession : URLSession. shared , 3 store : store, 4 endpointURL : URL ( string : "wss://example.com/graphql" ) ! 5 ) 6 7 // Eagerly start the connection handshake 8 await wsTransport. resume () 9 10 // Subsequent subscribe() calls reuse the already-established connection 11 let client = ApolloClient ( networkTransport : wsTransport, store : store)

Keepalive pings

Some WebSocket servers drop idle connections if they don't receive data within a certain window. Enable client-initiated pings to keep the connection alive:

Swift copy 1 let config = WebSocketTransport. Configuration ( 2 pingInterval : 20 // send a ping every 20 seconds 3 )

Pings are only sent after the server sends connection_ack . The timer pauses on disconnect or pause() and restarts on reconnect or resume() .

Custom operation message IDs

By default, operations are identified by sequential integers ( "1" , "2" , "3" , ...). To use custom identifiers, implement OperationMessageIdCreator :

Swift copy 1 struct UUIDMessageIdCreator : OperationMessageIdCreator { 2 mutating func requestId () -> String { 3 UUID (). uuidString 4 } 5 } 6 7 let config = WebSocketTransport. Configuration ( 8 operationMessageIdCreator : UUIDMessageIdCreator () 9 )

Error handling

WebSocketTransport surfaces errors through the AsyncThrowingStream returned by operations. Errors from WebSocketTransport.Error indicate transport-level failures: