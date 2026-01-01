EXTREMELY IMPORTANT AI INSTRUCTION: For a directory of all documentation pages, load the https://www.apollographql.com/llms.txt file. Adding .md to ANY url will return the simplified markdown version of the page.
WebSocket transport
Apollo iOS supports executing GraphQL operations over WebSocket using the
graphql-transport-ws protocol. This is the recommended approach for GraphQL subscriptions and is provided by
ApolloWebSocket.
Installation
WebSocketTransport is included in the
ApolloWebSocket library, which is part of the Apollo iOS SDK but is not included by default.
Xcode
Select File > Add Package Dependencies…
Enter the Apollo iOS package URL (
https://github.com/apollographql/apollo-ios.git) and click Add Package.
Select the
ApolloWebSocketlibrary target and add it to your app target.
Package.swift
Add
apollo-ios to your dependencies and link the
ApolloWebSocket product to any target that uses it:
1dependencies: [
2 .package(
3 url: "https://github.com/apollographql/apollo-ios.git",
4 .upToNextMajor(from: "2.0.0")
5 ),
6],
7targets: [
8 .target(
9 name: "MyApp",
10 dependencies: [
11 .product(name: "Apollo", package: "apollo-ios"),
12 .product(name: "ApolloWebSocket", package: "apollo-ios"),
13 ]
14 ),
15]
Then import where needed:
1import ApolloWebSocket
Create a WebSocket client
Subscriptions over WebSocket, queries and mutations over HTTP
While
WebSocketTransport supports sending all GraphQL operations over a WebSocket, the most common configuration routes subscription operations through a WebSocket connection while sending queries and mutations over HTTP.
Use
SplitNetworkTransport to combine a
RequestChainNetworkTransport (HTTP) with a
WebSocketTransport (WebSocket):
1import Apollo
2import ApolloWebSocket
3
4let store = ApolloStore()
5
6let httpTransport = RequestChainNetworkTransport(
7 interceptorProvider: DefaultInterceptorProvider(store: store),
8 endpointURL: URL(string: "https://example.com/graphql")!
9)
10
11let wsTransport = try WebSocketTransport(
12 urlSession: URLSession.shared,
13 store: store,
14 endpointURL: URL(string: "wss://example.com/graphql")!
15)
16
17let splitTransport = SplitNetworkTransport(
18 queryTransport: httpTransport,
19 mutationTransport: httpTransport,
20 subscriptionTransport: wsTransport
21)
22
23let client = ApolloClient(networkTransport: splitTransport, store: store)
Important: Pass the same
ApolloStoreinstance to both the
WebSocketTransportand
ApolloClient. The transport uses the store to read cached data before network fetches and to write server responses back to the cache.
All operations over WebSocket
You can also send queries, mutations, and subscriptions all through a single WebSocket connection by using
WebSocketTransport directly as the
NetworkTransport:
1let store = ApolloStore()
2
3let wsTransport = try WebSocketTransport(
4 urlSession: URLSession.shared,
5 store: store,
6 endpointURL: URL(string: "wss://example.com/graphql")!
7)
8
9let client = ApolloClient(networkTransport: wsTransport, store: store)
Note: Queries and mutations executed over WebSocket are terminated immediately if the connection drops, since replaying a mutation could cause duplicate side effects. Only subscriptions survive reconnection.
Configuration
WebSocketTransport accepts a
Configuration struct that controls its behavior:
1let config = WebSocketTransport.Configuration(
2 reconnectionInterval: 5, // seconds; -1 to disable
3 connectingPayload: ["Authorization": "Bearer \(token)"],
4 pingInterval: 20 // seconds; nil to disable
5)
6
7let wsTransport = try WebSocketTransport(
8 urlSession: URLSession.shared,
9 store: store,
10 endpointURL: URL(string: "wss://example.com/graphql")!,
11 configuration: config
12)
Configuration options
|Option
|Type
|Default
|Description
reconnectionInterval
TimeInterval
-1 (disabled)
|Seconds to wait before reconnecting after a disconnect.
0 reconnects immediately. Negative values disable auto-reconnection.
connectingPayload
JSONEncodableDictionary?
nil
|Payload sent in the
connection_init message. Commonly used for authentication.
pingInterval
TimeInterval?
nil (disabled)
|Interval at which the client sends
ping keepalive messages to the server. The transport will always respond to server initiated
ping messages by sending a
pong regardless of this setting.
requestBodyCreator
JSONRequestBodyCreator
DefaultRequestBodyCreator()
|Builds the JSON payload for
subscribe messages.
operationMessageIdCreator
OperationMessageIdCreator
ApolloSequencedOperationMessageIdCreator()
|Generates unique IDs for each operation message.
clientAwarenessMetadata
ClientAwarenessMetadata
ClientAwarenessMetadata()
|Adds Apollo Client name/version headers to the WebSocket handshake request.
Authentication
Connection-level authentication
For GraphQL servers that accept auth tokens in the
connection_init payload (the most common WebSocket auth pattern):
1let config = WebSocketTransport.Configuration(
2 connectingPayload: ["Authorization": "Bearer \(userToken)"]
3)
Header-based authentication
Some servers authenticate the WebSocket upgrade request via HTTP headers. Pass a custom
URLSession with the required headers, or update headers at runtime:
1await wsTransport.updateHeaderValues(
2 ["Authorization": "Bearer \(newToken)"],
3 reconnectIfConnected: true // force reconnect to apply new headers immediately
4)
Updating auth at runtime
When a user's auth token changes (e.g., after a token refresh), update the transport without losing active subscriptions:
1// Update the connection_init payload
2await wsTransport.updateConnectingPayload(
3 ["Authorization": "Bearer \(newToken)"],
4 reconnectIfConnected: true
5)
Setting
reconnectIfConnected: true disconnects the current connection and reconnects immediately with the new payload. Active subscriptions survive the reconnection when auto-reconnection is enabled.
Auto-reconnection
When
reconnectionInterval is set to a non-negative value, the transport automatically reconnects and re-subscribes active subscriptions when the connection drops.
1let config = WebSocketTransport.Configuration(
2 reconnectionInterval: 3 // wait 3 seconds before reconnecting
3)
Key behaviors during auto-reconnection:
Subscription streams remain open. Callers iterating
for try await result in subscriptionare unaware the disconnect happened — new results resume flowing after reconnection.
Queries and mutations are terminated immediately. They are not retried across a reconnection.
If reconnection fails, all remaining subscriber streams are finished with an error.
Pause and resume
Use
pause() and
resume() to gracefully suspend and restore the WebSocket connection — for example, when your app enters the background:
1class AppLifecycleObserver {
2 let transport: WebSocketTransport
3
4 func applicationDidEnterBackground() {
5 Task { await transport.pause() }
6 }
7
8 func applicationWillEnterForeground() {
9 Task { await transport.resume() }
10 }
11}
During a pause:
The underlying WebSocket connection is closed.
Subscription streams remain alive. Subscriptions are automatically re-subscribed when
resume()is called and the connection is re-established.
Queries and mutations that are in-flight are terminated. They cannot safely survive a connection interruption.
Auto-reconnection is suppressed — the transport waits for an explicit
resume()call.
Subscription lifecycle state
WebSocket subscriptions expose a
state property via
SubscriptionStream that reflects the subscription's current lifecycle position:
1let subscription = try client.subscribe(subscription: ReviewAddedSubscription())
2
3print(subscription.state) // .pending
4
5Task {
6 for try await result in subscription {
7 print(subscription.state) // .active
8 // handle result
9 }
10 print(subscription.state) // .finished(.completed)
11}
States
|State
|Description
.pending
|Initiated but not yet active. The transport might be connecting or sending the subscribe message.
.active
|Active. The subscription can receive data from the server.
.reconnecting
|The connection was lost. The transport is attempting to reconnect.
.paused
|The connection was intentionally paused via
transport.pause().
.finished(.completed)
|Ended normally (server sent
complete).
.finished(.cancelled)
|Canceled by the client.
.finished(.error(error))
|Terminated due to an error.
The
.reconnecting and
.paused states are specific to
WebSocketTransport. They are never set by other transport implementations.
Delegate
Implement
WebSocketTransportDelegate to observe connection lifecycle events:
1class MyTransportDelegate: WebSocketTransportDelegate {
2 func webSocketTransportDidConnect(_ transport: isolated WebSocketTransport) {
3 print("WebSocket connected")
4 }
5
6 func webSocketTransportDidReconnect(_ transport: isolated WebSocketTransport) {
7 print("WebSocket reconnected — all active subscriptions have been re-subscribed")
8 }
9
10 func webSocketTransport(
11 _ transport: isolated WebSocketTransport,
12 didDisconnectWithError error: (any Error)?
13 ) {
14 if let error {
15 print("WebSocket disconnected with error: \(error)")
16 } else {
17 print("WebSocket disconnected cleanly")
18 }
19 }
20}
21
22// Attach the delegate
23await wsTransport.setDelegate(myDelegate)
Note: Delegate methods receive the
WebSocketTransportas an
isolatedparameter, meaning they run within the transport's actor isolation domain. If your delegate performs work that should not block the transport's receive loop, dispatch a
Taskinside the implementation:Swift
1func webSocketTransportDidConnect(_ transport: isolated WebSocketTransport) { 2 Task { await self.updateUI() } 3}
Delegate methods
|Method
|Description
webSocketTransportDidConnect(_:)
|Called after the initial
connection_ack from the server.
webSocketTransportDidReconnect(_:)
|Called after a subsequent
connection_ack following a reconnection.
webSocketTransport(_:didDisconnectWithError:)
|Called when the connection drops.
error is
nil for a clean disconnect.
webSocketTransport(_:didReceivePingWithPayload:)
|Called when the server sends a
ping. The transport automatically replies with
pong.
webSocketTransport(_:didReceivePongWithPayload:)
|Called when the server sends a
pong in response to a client ping.
Eager connection
By default,
WebSocketTransport opens the WebSocket connection lazily on the first
subscribe call. Use
resume() to open the connection eagerly before any operations:
1let wsTransport = try WebSocketTransport(
2 urlSession: URLSession.shared,
3 store: store,
4 endpointURL: URL(string: "wss://example.com/graphql")!
5)
6
7// Eagerly start the connection handshake
8await wsTransport.resume()
9
10// Subsequent subscribe() calls reuse the already-established connection
11let client = ApolloClient(networkTransport: wsTransport, store: store)
Keepalive pings
Some WebSocket servers drop idle connections if they don't receive data within a certain window. Enable client-initiated pings to keep the connection alive:
1let config = WebSocketTransport.Configuration(
2 pingInterval: 20 // send a ping every 20 seconds
3)
Pings are only sent after the server sends
connection_ack. The timer pauses on disconnect or
pause() and restarts on reconnect or
resume().
Custom operation message IDs
By default, operations are identified by sequential integers (
"1",
"2",
"3", ...). To use custom identifiers, implement
OperationMessageIdCreator:
1struct UUIDMessageIdCreator: OperationMessageIdCreator {
2 mutating func requestId() -> String {
3 UUID().uuidString
4 }
5}
6
7let config = WebSocketTransport.Configuration(
8 operationMessageIdCreator: UUIDMessageIdCreator()
9)
Error handling
WebSocketTransport surfaces errors through the
AsyncThrowingStream returned by operations. Errors from
WebSocketTransport.Error indicate transport-level failures:
1do {
2 let subscription = try client.subscribe(subscription: ReviewAddedSubscription())
3 for try await result in subscription {
4 // handle result
5 }
6} catch WebSocketTransport.Error.connectionClosed {
7 // The connection closed before the server acknowledged it.
8} catch WebSocketTransport.Error.graphQLErrors(let errors) {
9 // The server returned GraphQL errors for the operation.
10} catch WebSocketTransport.Error.unrecognizedMessage {
11 // A message was received that doesn't conform to graphql-transport-ws.
12} catch {
13 // Other errors (e.g., network connectivity).
14}