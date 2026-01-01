Choosing the Right Directive

To help you choose the right federated directive for your use case, find the section that best matches your problem.

Resolve a field that depends on data from other subgraphs

In this scenario, resolving a field requires access to data that belongs to other subgraphs.

For example, in a Shipping subgraph, we need to calculate a product's shipping estimate using the product's size and weight.

GraphQL copy 1 type Product @key ( fields : "id" ) { 2 id : ID ! 3 size : Int ! 4 weight : Int ! 5 # We want to compute shippingEstimate based on the size and weight 6 shippingEstimate : Int ! 7 }

First, determine if the field belongs to an entity (a type that has a @key field).

The field belongs to an entity GraphQL copy 1 type Product @key ( fields : "id" ) { 2 id : ID ! 3 size : Int ! # ❓ Where does this field come from? 4 weight : Int ! # ❓ Where does this field come from? 5 shippingEstimate : Int ! 6 } The fields it depends on live in a different subgraph @requires on the computed field and mark the depended-on fields @external so the router can fetch them before your resolver runs. GraphQL copy 1 type Product @key ( fields : "id" ) { 2 id : ID ! 3 size : Int @external 4 weight : Int @external 5 shippingEstimate : Int @requires ( fields : "size weight" ) 6 } In this subgraph, useon the computed field and mark the depended-on fieldsso thecan fetch them before yourruns. The fields it depends on live in this subgraph GraphQL copy 1 type Product @key ( fields : "id" ) { 2 id : ID ! 3 weight : Int ! 4 size : Int ! 5 # shippingEstimate is computed locally — no @requires needed 6 shippingEstimate : Int ! 7 } TypeScript resolvers.ts copy 1 // Standard entity resolver — everything is resolved locally, 2 // no router re-entry needed. 3 const resolvers = { 4 Product : { 5 __resolveReference ( ref : { id : string }) { 6 return fetchProductById ( ref . id ); // returns weight, size, etc. 7 }, 8 shippingEstimate ( product : { weight : number ; size : number }) { 9 // All data is local — compute directly. 10 return calculateEstimate ( product . weight , product . size ); 11 }, 12 }, 13 }; When all the data lives in the same subgraph, resolve the field in its resolver function. You don't need any federation directives. Next, determine the source of the fields it depends on. Do they live in a different subgraph or this subgraph?

The field doesn't belong to an entity GraphQL copy 1 type Product { 2 id : ID ! 3 size : Int ! 4 weight : Int ! 5 # We want to compute shippingEstimate based on the size and weight 6 shippingEstimate : Int ! 7 } The type can be uniquely identified by one or more fields. @key to the type so it becomes an entity. Then follow the steps above for a field that belongs to an entity. GraphQL copy 1 type Product @key ( fields : "id" ) { 2 id : ID ! 3 size : Int ! 4 weight : Int ! 5 # We want to compute shippingEstimate based on the size and weight 6 shippingEstimate : Int ! 7 } Add ato the type so it becomes an entity. Then follow the steps above for a field that belongs to an entity. The type cannot be uniquely identified by one or more fields Price.discountedTotal field needs the price and quantity fields from the OrderLine type. They share a parent entity: Order . GraphQL copy 1 type Order @key ( fields : "id" ) { 2 id : ID ! 3 items : [ OrderLine ! ] ! @external 4 price : Price ! 5 } 6 7 type OrderLine { 8 price : Float ! @external 9 quantity : Int ! @external 10 } 11 12 type Price { 13 # This is the field we want to compute and it needs 14 # the price and quantity fields from the OrderLine type 15 # OrderLine and Price types have a parent entity: Order 16 discountedTotal : Float 17 } The data you need lives on a parent entity GraphQL copy 1 type Order @key ( fields : "id" ) { 2 id : ID ! 3 discountedTotal : Float 4 @requires ( fields : "items { price quantity }" ) 5 items : [ OrderLine ! ] ! @external 6 } 7 8 type OrderLine { 9 price : Float ! @external 10 quantity : Int ! @external 11 } TypeScript resolvers.ts copy 1 // @requires on a nested selection — the router hydrates the full 2 // items array (with price and quantity) before calling __resolveReference. 3 const resolvers = { 4 Order : { 5 __resolveReference ( 6 ref : { id : string ; items : Array <{ price : number ; quantity : number }> } 7 ) { 8 // items[] is populated by the router via @requires — no extra fetch. 9 return ref ; 10 }, 11 discountedTotal ( 12 order : { items : Array <{ price : number ; quantity : number }> } 13 ) { 14 const subtotal = order . items . reduce ( 15 ( sum , item ) => sum + item . price * item . quantity , 0 16 ); 17 return subtotal * 0.9 ; 18 }, 19 }, 20 }; Move the computed field to that parent type so the router can resolve it. The data lives only in another subgraph, with no shared parent entity Restructure your schema. Merge the data into one subgraph, or introduce an entity both sides can reference. If the type can't be uniquely identified by one or more fields, determine if the data you need lives on a parent entity. In this example, thefield needs theandfields from thetype. They share a parent entity: The field is a root field on Query or Mutation, not an object type GraphQL copy 1 type Query { 2 product ( id : ID ! ): Product ! 3 # We want to compute shippingEstimate based on the product above 4 productShippingEstimate ( id : ID ! ): Int ! 5 } You don't need any federated directives. Resolve the data inside your subgraph using your data sources directly. If the field doesn't belong to an entity, determine if the type can be uniquely identified by one or more fields.

Deprecate or remove a field safely

In this scenario, you want to deprecate or remove a field without breaking composition. Add the @deprecated directive to the field, providing a reason for deprecation.

Use field usage metrics to assess when it's safe to remove the field.

After clients have migrated to the new field, remove the deprecated field and its resolvers.

GraphQL copy 1 type Product @key ( fields : "id" ) { 2 id : ID ! 3 name : String ! 4 legacySku : String @deprecated ( reason : "Use sku instead" ) 5 }

Hide a field

In this scenario, you want to hide a field so it's not exposed to clients. Doing that is particularly useful when you're rolling out a new field and need to hide it until all subgraphs define it.

First, add the @inaccessible directive to the field. Then, after all subgraphs have defined the field, remove the @inaccessible directive so clients can use the field.

GraphQL copy 1 # Subgraph A (already updated) 2 type Position @shareable { 3 x : Int ! 4 y : Int ! 5 z : Int ! @inaccessible # hidden from clients until Subgraph B adds it 6 } 7 8 # Subgraph B (not yet updated) 9 type Position @shareable { 10 x : Int ! 11 y : Int ! 12 }

TypeScript resolvers.ts copy 1 resolvers . ts 2 // @inaccessible does NOT remove the field from resolvers — it only hides it 3 // from the public API schema. The resolver must still exist and return a value; 4 // the router won't expose z to clients until the directive is removed. 5 6 // Subgraph A resolver (field exists, is @inaccessible) 7 const resolvers = { 8 Position : { 9 // Position is a @shareable value type — no __resolveReference needed 10 // (value types are not entities; they're inlined at the query path). 11 12 // z is @inaccessible: implement the resolver so the supergraph is valid, 13 // but clients cannot query it yet. 14 z ( position : { x : number ; y : number ; z : number }) { 15 return position . z ; 16 }, 17 }, 18 }; 19 20 // Once Subgraph B also adds z and removes @inaccessible, clients can query z. 21 // No resolver change is needed — remove the @inaccessible directive from 22 // the schema and redeploy.

Migrate a field from one subgraph to another

In this scenario, you want to migrate a field from one subgraph to another.

In the new owner subgraph, add the field and apply @override(from: "SubgraphName") to that field. That way, the router sends requests for the field to the new owner subgraph.

GraphQL Products subgraph (existing owner) copy 1 type Product @key ( fields : "id" ) { 2 id : ID ! 3 inStock : Boolean ! 4 }

GraphQL Inventory subgraph (new owner) copy 1 type Product @key ( fields : "id" ) { 2 id : ID ! 3 inStock : Boolean ! 4 @override ( from : "Products" ) 5 }