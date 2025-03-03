DefaultInterceptorProvider
CLASS
DefaultInterceptorProvider
Swift
1open class DefaultInterceptorProvider: InterceptorProvider
The default interceptor provider for typescript-generated code
Methods
init(client:shouldInvalidateClientOnDeinit:store:)
Swift
1public init(client: URLSessionClient = URLSessionClient(),
2 shouldInvalidateClientOnDeinit: Bool = true,
3 store: ApolloStore)
Designated initializer
Parameters:
client: The
URLSessionClientto use. Defaults to the default setup.
shouldInvalidateClientOnDeinit: If the passed-in client should be invalidated when this interceptor provider is deinitialized. If you are recreating the
URLSessionClientevery time you create a new provider, you should do this to prevent memory leaks. Defaults to true, since by default we provide a
URLSessionClientto new instances.
store: The
ApolloStoreto use when reading from or writing to the cache. Make sure you pass the same store to the
ApolloClientinstance you're planning to use.
deinit
Swift
1deinit
interceptors(for:)
Swift
1open func interceptors<Operation: GraphQLOperation>(for operation: Operation) -> [ApolloInterceptor]
Parameters
|Name
|Description
|operation
|The operation to provide interceptors for
additionalErrorInterceptor(for:)
Swift
1open func additionalErrorInterceptor<Operation: GraphQLOperation>(for operation: Operation) -> ApolloErrorInterceptor?
Parameters
|Name
|Description
|operation
|The operation to provide an additional error interceptor for