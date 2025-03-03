CLASS

HTTPResponse

Swift copy 1 public class HTTPResponse < Operation : GraphQLOperation >

Data about a response received by an HTTP request.

Properties

httpResponse

Swift copy 1 public var httpResponse: HTTPURLResponse

The HTTPURLResponse received from the URL loading system

rawData

Swift copy 1 public var rawData: Data

The raw data received from the URL loading system

parsedResponse

Swift copy 1 public var parsedResponse: GraphQLResult<Operation.Data> ?

[optional] The data as parsed into a GraphQLResult , which can eventually be returned to the UI. Will be nil if not yet parsed.

legacyResponse

Swift copy 1 public var legacyResponse: GraphQLResponse<Operation.Data> ? = nil

[optional] The data as parsed into a GraphQLResponse for legacy caching purposes. If you're not using the JSONResponseParsingInterceptor , you probably shouldn't be using this property. NOTE: This property will be removed when the transition to the Swift Codegen is complete.

Methods

init(response:rawData:parsedResponse:)

Swift copy 1 public init ( response : HTTPURLResponse, 2 rawData : Data, 3 parsedResponse : GraphQLResult<Operation.Data> ? )

Designated initializer

Parameters: response: The HTTPURLResponse received from the server. rawData: The raw, unparsed data received from the server. parsedResponse: [optional] The response parsed into the ParsedValue type. Will be nil if not yet parsed, or if parsing failed.



Parameters