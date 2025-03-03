JSONRequest

Parameters:

operation: The GraphQL Operation to execute

graphQL Endpoint: The endpoint to make a GraphQL request to

contextIdentifier: [optional] A unique identifier for this request, to help with deduping cache hits for watchers. Defaults to nil .

clientName: The name of the client to send with the "apollographql-client-name" header

clientVersion: The version of the client to send with the "apollographql-client-version" header

additionalHeaders: Any additional headers you wish to add by default to this request

cachePolicy: The CachePolicy to use for this request.

autoPersistQueries: true if Auto-Persisted Queries should be used. Defaults to false .

useGETForQueries: true if Queries should use GET instead of POST for HTTP requests. Defaults to false .

useGETForPersisted Query Retry: true if when an Auto-Persisted query is retried, it should use GET instead of POST to send the query. Defaults to false .