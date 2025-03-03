NetworkFetchInterceptor
NetworkFetchInterceptor
1public class NetworkFetchInterceptor: ApolloInterceptor, Cancellable
An interceptor which actually fetches data from the network.
Methods
init(client:)
1public init(client: URLSessionClient)
Designated initializer.
Parameter client: The
URLSessionClientto use to fetch data
Parameters
|Name
|Description
|client
|The
URLSessionClient to use to fetch data
interceptAsync(chain:request:response:completion:)
1public func interceptAsync<Operation: GraphQLOperation>(
2 chain: RequestChain,
3 request: HTTPRequest<Operation>,
4 response: HTTPResponse<Operation>?,
5 completion: @escaping (Result<GraphQLResult<Operation.Data>, Error>) -> Void)
Parameters
|Name
|Description
|chain
|The chain the interceptor is a part of.
|request
|The request, as far as it has been constructed
|response
|[optional] The response, if received
|completion
|The completion block to fire when data needs to be returned to the UI.
cancel()
1public func cancel()