CLASS

URLSessionClient

Swift copy 1 open class URLSessionClient : NSObject , URLSessionDelegate , URLSessionTaskDelegate , URLSessionDataDelegate

A class to handle URL Session calls that will support background execution, but still (mostly) use callbacks for its primary method of communication.

NOTE: Delegate methods implemented here are not documented inline because Apple has their own documentation for them. Please consult Apple's documentation for how the delegate methods work and what needs to be overridden and handled within your app, particularly in regards to what needs to be called when for background sessions.

Properties

session

Swift copy 1 open private ( set ) var session: URLSession !

The raw URLSession being used for this client

Methods

init(sessionConfiguration:callbackQueue:)

Swift copy 1 public init ( sessionConfiguration : URLSessionConfiguration = . default , 2 callbackQueue : OperationQueue ? = . main )

Designated initializer.

Parameters: sessionConfiguration: The URLSessionConfiguration to use to set up the URL session. callbackQueue: [optional] The OperationQueue to tell the URL session to call back to this class on, which will in turn call back to your class. Defaults to .main .



Parameters

Swift copy 1 public func invalidate ()

Cleans up and invalidates everything related to this session client.

NOTE: This must be called from the deinit of anything holding onto this client in order to break a retain cycle with the delegate.

clear(task:)

Swift copy 1 open func clear ( task identifier : Int )

Clears underlying dictionaries of any data related to a particular task identifier.

Parameter identifier: The identifier of the task to clear.

Parameters

clearAllTasks()

Swift copy 1 open func clearAllTasks ()

Clears underlying dictionaries of any data related to all tasks.

Mostly useful for cleanup and/or after invalidation of the URLSession .

sendRequest(_:rawTaskCompletionHandler:completion:)

Swift copy 1 open func sendRequest ( _ request : URLRequest, 2 rawTaskCompletionHandler : RawCompletion ? = nil , 3 completion : @escaping Completion) -> URLSessionTask

The main method to perform a request.

Parameters: request: The request to perform. rawTaskCompletionHandler: [optional] A completion handler to call once the raw task is done, so if an Error requires access to the headers, the user can still access these. completion: A completion handler to call when the task has either completed successfully or failed.

Returns: The created URLSession task, already resumed, because nobody ever remembers to call resume() .

Parameters

cancel(task:)

Swift copy 1 open func cancel ( task : URLSessionTask)

Cancels a given task and clears out its underlying data.

NOTE: You will not receive any kind of "This was cancelled" error when this is called.

Parameter task: The task you wish to cancel.

Parameters

urlSession(_:didBecomeInvalidWithError:)

Swift copy 1 open func urlSession ( _ session : URLSession, didBecomeInvalidWithError error : Error ? )

urlSession(_:task:didFinishCollecting:)

Swift copy 1 open func urlSession ( _ session : URLSession, 2 task : URLSessionTask, 3 didFinishCollecting metrics : URLSessionTaskMetrics)

urlSession(_:didReceive:completionHandler:)

Swift copy 1 open func urlSession ( _ session : URLSession, 2 didReceive challenge : URLAuthenticationChallenge, 3 completionHandler : @escaping (URLSession.AuthChallengeDisposition, URLCredential ? ) -> Void )

urlSessionDidFinishEvents(forBackgroundURLSession:)

urlSession(_:task:didReceive:completionHandler:)

Swift copy 1 open func urlSession ( _ session : URLSession, 2 task : URLSessionTask, 3 didReceive challenge : URLAuthenticationChallenge, 4 completionHandler : @escaping (URLSession.AuthChallengeDisposition, URLCredential ? ) -> Void )

urlSession(_:taskIsWaitingForConnectivity:)

Swift copy 1 open func urlSession ( _ session : URLSession, 2 taskIsWaitingForConnectivity task : URLSessionTask)

urlSession(_:task:didCompleteWithError:)

Swift copy 1 open func urlSession ( _ session : URLSession, 2 task : URLSessionTask, 3 didCompleteWithError error : Error ? )

urlSession(_:task:needNewBodyStream:)

Swift copy 1 open func urlSession ( _ session : URLSession, 2 task : URLSessionTask, 3 needNewBodyStream completionHandler : @escaping (InputStream ? ) -> Void )

urlSession(_:task:didSendBodyData:totalBytesSent:totalBytesExpectedToSend:)

Swift copy 1 open func urlSession ( _ session : URLSession, 2 task : URLSessionTask, 3 didSendBodyData bytesSent : Int64 , 4 totalBytesSent : Int64 , 5 totalBytesExpectedToSend : Int64 )

urlSession(_:task:willBeginDelayedRequest:completionHandler:)

Swift copy 1 open func urlSession ( _ session : URLSession, 2 task : URLSessionTask, 3 willBeginDelayedRequest request : URLRequest, 4 completionHandler : @escaping (URLSession.DelayedRequestDisposition, URLRequest ? ) -> Void )

urlSession(_:task:willPerformHTTPRedirection:newRequest:completionHandler:)

Swift copy 1 open func urlSession ( _ session : URLSession, 2 task : URLSessionTask, 3 willPerformHTTPRedirection response : HTTPURLResponse, 4 newRequest request : URLRequest, 5 completionHandler : @escaping (URLRequest ? ) -> Void )

urlSession(_:dataTask:didReceive:)

Swift copy 1 open func urlSession ( _ session : URLSession, 2 dataTask : URLSessionDataTask, 3 didReceive data : Data)

urlSession(_:dataTask:didBecome:)

Swift copy 1 open func urlSession ( _ session : URLSession, 2 dataTask : URLSessionDataTask, 3 didBecome streamTask : URLSessionStreamTask)

urlSession(_:dataTask:didBecome:)

Swift copy 1 open func urlSession ( _ session : URLSession, 2 dataTask : URLSessionDataTask, 3 didBecome downloadTask : URLSessionDownloadTask)

urlSession(_:dataTask:willCacheResponse:completionHandler:)

Swift copy 1 open func urlSession ( _ session : URLSession, 2 dataTask : URLSessionDataTask, 3 willCacheResponse proposedResponse : CachedURLResponse, 4 completionHandler : @escaping (CachedURLResponse ? ) -> Void )

urlSession(_:dataTask:didReceive:completionHandler:)