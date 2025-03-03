UploadRequest
CLASS
UploadRequest
1open class UploadRequest<Operation: GraphQLOperation>: HTTPRequest<Operation>
A request class allowing for a multipart-upload request.
Properties
requestBodyCreator
1public let requestBodyCreator: RequestBodyCreator
files
1public let files: [GraphQLFile]
manualBoundary
1public let manualBoundary: String?
serializationFormat
1public let serializationFormat = JSONSerializationFormat.self
Methods
init(graphQLEndpoint:operation:clientName:clientVersion:additionalHeaders:files:manualBoundary:requestBodyCreator:)
1public init(graphQLEndpoint: URL,
2 operation: Operation,
3 clientName: String,
4 clientVersion: String,
5 additionalHeaders: [String: String] = [:],
6 files: [GraphQLFile],
7 manualBoundary: String? = nil,
8 requestBodyCreator: RequestBodyCreator = ApolloRequestBodyCreator())
Designated Initializer
Parameters:
graphQLEndpoint: The endpoint to make a GraphQL request to
operation: The GraphQL Operation to execute
clientName: The name of the client to send with the
"apollographql-client-name"header
clientVersion: The version of the client to send with the
"apollographql-client-version"header
additionalHeaders: Any additional headers you wish to add by default to this request. Defaults to an empty dictionary.
files: The array of files to upload for all
Uploadparameters in the mutation.
manualBoundary: [optional] A manual boundary to pass in. A default boundary will be used otherwise. Defaults to nil.
requestBodyCreator: An object conforming to the
RequestBodyCreatorprotocol to assist with creating the request body. Defaults to the provided
ApolloRequestBodyCreatorimplementation.
toURLRequest()
1public override func toURLRequest() throws -> URLRequest
requestMultipartFormData()
1open func requestMultipartFormData() throws -> MultipartFormData
Creates the
MultipartFormData object to use when creating the URL Request.
This method follows the GraphQL Multipart Request Spec Override this method to use a different upload spec.
Throws: Any error arising from creating the form data
Returns: The created form data
==(_:_:)
1public static func == (lhs: UploadRequest<Operation>, rhs: UploadRequest<Operation>) -> Bool
hash(into:)
1public override func hash(into hasher: inout Hasher)