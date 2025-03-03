NetworkTransport
EXTENSION
NetworkTransport
Swift
1public extension NetworkTransport
Properties
headerFieldNameApolloClientName
Swift
1static var headerFieldNameApolloClientName: String
The field name for the Apollo Client Name header
headerFieldNameApolloClientVersion
Swift
1static var headerFieldNameApolloClientVersion: String
The field name for the Apollo Client Version header
defaultClientName
Swift
1static var defaultClientName: String
The default client name to use when setting up the
clientName property
clientName
Swift
1var clientName: String
defaultClientVersion
Swift
1static var defaultClientVersion: String
The default client version to use when setting up the
clientVersion property.
clientVersion
Swift
1var clientVersion: String
Methods
addApolloClientHeaders(to:)
Swift
1func addApolloClientHeaders(to request: inout URLRequest)
Adds the Apollo client headers for this instance of
NetworkTransport to the given request
Parameter request: A mutable URLRequest to add the headers to.
Parameters
|Name
|Description
|request
|A mutable URLRequest to add the headers to.