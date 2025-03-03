EXTENSION

NetworkTransport

Swift copy 1 public extension NetworkTransport

Properties

headerFieldNameApolloClientName

Swift copy 1 static var headerFieldNameApolloClientName: String

The field name for the Apollo Client Name header

headerFieldNameApolloClientVersion

Swift copy 1 static var headerFieldNameApolloClientVersion: String

The field name for the Apollo Client Version header

defaultClientName

Swift copy 1 static var defaultClientName: String

The default client name to use when setting up the clientName property

clientName

Swift copy 1 var clientName: String

defaultClientVersion

Swift copy 1 static var defaultClientVersion: String

The default client version to use when setting up the clientVersion property.

clientVersion

Swift copy 1 var clientVersion: String

Methods

addApolloClientHeaders(to:)

Swift copy 1 func addApolloClientHeaders ( to request : inout URLRequest)

Adds the Apollo client headers for this instance of NetworkTransport to the given request

Parameter request: A mutable URLRequest to add the headers to.

Parameters