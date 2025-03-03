ApolloInterceptor
1public protocol ApolloInterceptor
A protocol to set up a chainable unit of networking work.
1func interceptAsync<Operation: GraphQLOperation>(
2 chain: RequestChain,
3 request: HTTPRequest<Operation>,
4 response: HTTPResponse<Operation>?,
5 completion: @escaping (Result<GraphQLResult<Operation.Data>, Error>) -> Void)
Called when this interceptor should do its work.
|Name
|Description
|chain
|The chain the interceptor is a part of.
|request
|The request, as far as it has been constructed
|response
|[optional] The response, if received
|completion
|The completion block to fire when data needs to be returned to the UI.