1public protocol RequestBodyCreator

requestBody(for:sendQueryDocument:autoPersistQuery:)

1func requestBody<Operation: GraphQLOperation>(
2  for operation: Operation,
3  sendQueryDocument: Bool,
4  autoPersistQuery: Bool
5) -> JSONEncodableDictionary

Creates a JSONEncodableDictionary out of the passed-in operation

Parameters

NameDescription
operationThe operation to use
sendQueryDocumentWhether or not to send the full query document. Should default to true.
autoPersistQueryWhether to use auto-persisted query information. Should default to false.
