PROTOCOL

Swift
1public protocol UploadingNetworkTransport: NetworkTransport

A network transport which can also handle uploads of files.

Methods

upload(operation:files:callbackQueue:completionHandler:)

Swift
1func upload<Operation: GraphQLOperation>(
2  operation: Operation,
3  files: [GraphQLFile],
4  callbackQueue: DispatchQueue,
5  completionHandler: @escaping (Result<GraphQLResult<Operation.Data>,Error>) -> Void) -> Cancellable

Uploads the given files with the given operation.

  • Parameters:

    • operation: The operation to send

    • files: An array of GraphQLFile objects to send.

    • callbackQueue: The queue to call back on with the results. Should default to .main.

    • completionHandler: The completion handler to execute when the request completes or errors

  • Returns: An object that can be used to cancel an in progress request.

