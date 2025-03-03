UploadingNetworkTransport
PROTOCOL
UploadingNetworkTransport
Swift
1public protocol UploadingNetworkTransport: NetworkTransport
A network transport which can also handle uploads of files.
Methods
upload(operation:files:callbackQueue:completionHandler:)
Swift
1func upload<Operation: GraphQLOperation>(
2 operation: Operation,
3 files: [GraphQLFile],
4 callbackQueue: DispatchQueue,
5 completionHandler: @escaping (Result<GraphQLResult<Operation.Data>,Error>) -> Void) -> Cancellable
Uploads the given files with the given operation.
Parameters:
operation: The operation to send
files: An array of
GraphQLFileobjects to send.
callbackQueue: The queue to call back on with the results. Should default to
.main.
completionHandler: The completion handler to execute when the request completes or errors
Returns: An object that can be used to cancel an in progress request.
