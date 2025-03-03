GraphQLGETTransformer

1public struct GraphQLGETTransformer

Methods

init(body:url:)

Swift
1public init(body: JSONEncodableDictionary, url: URL)

A helper for transforming a JSONEncodableDictionary that can be sent with a POST request into a URL with query parameters for a GET request.

  • Parameters:

    • body: The JSONEncodableDictionary to transform from the body of a POST request

    • url: The base url to append the query to.

Parameters

NameDescription
bodyThe JSONEncodableDictionary to transform from the body of a POST request
urlThe base url to append the query to.

createGetURL()

Swift
1public func createGetURL() -> URL?

Creates the get URL.

  • Returns: [optional] The created get URL or nil if the provided information couldn't be used to access the appropriate parameters.
