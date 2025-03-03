STRUCT

GraphQLGETTransformer

Swift copy 1 public struct GraphQLGETTransformer

Methods

init(body:url:)

Swift copy 1 public init ( body : JSONEncodableDictionary, url : URL)

A helper for transforming a JSONEncodableDictionary that can be sent with a POST request into a URL with query parameters for a GET request.

Parameters

Name Description body The JSONEncodableDictionary to transform from the body of a POST request url The base url to append the query to.

createGetURL()

Swift copy 1 public func createGetURL () -> URL ?

Creates the get URL.