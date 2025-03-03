JSONResponseParsingInterceptor
STRUCT
JSONResponseParsingInterceptor
Swift
1public struct JSONResponseParsingInterceptor: ApolloInterceptor
An interceptor which parses JSON response data into a
GraphQLResult and attaches it to the
HTTPResponse.
Methods
init()
Swift
1public init()
interceptAsync(chain:request:response:completion:)
Swift
1public func interceptAsync<Operation: GraphQLOperation>(
2 chain: RequestChain,
3 request: HTTPRequest<Operation>,
4 response: HTTPResponse<Operation>?,
5 completion: @escaping (Result<GraphQLResult<Operation.Data>, Error>) -> Void
6)
Parameters
|Name
|Description
|chain
|The chain the interceptor is a part of.
|request
|The request, as far as it has been constructed
|response
|[optional] The response, if received
|completion
|The completion block to fire when data needs to be returned to the UI.