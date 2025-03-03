ResponsePath
ResponsePath
Swift
1public struct ResponsePath: ExpressibleByArrayLiteral
Represents a list of string components joined into a path using a reverse linked list.
A response path is stored as a linked list because using an array turned out to be a performance bottleneck during decoding/execution.
In order to optimize for calculation of a path string,
ResponsePath does not allow insertion
of components in the middle or at the beginning of the path. Components may only be appended to
the end of an existing path.
Properties
joined
Swift
1public var joined: String
isEmpty
Swift
1public var isEmpty: Bool
Methods
toArray()
Swift
1public func toArray() -> [String]
init(arrayLiteral:)
Swift
1public init(arrayLiteral segments: Key...)
init(_:)
Swift
1public init(_ key: Key)
append(_:)
Swift
1public mutating func append(_ key: Key)
appending(_:)
Swift
1public func appending(_ key: Key) -> ResponsePath
+(_:_:)
Swift
1public static func + (lhs: ResponsePath, rhs: Key) -> ResponsePath
+(_:_:)
Swift
1public static func + (lhs: ResponsePath, rhs: ResponsePath) -> ResponsePath
+(_:_:)
Swift
1public static func + <T: Sequence>(
2 lhs: ResponsePath, rhs: T
3) -> ResponsePath where T.Element == Key