JSONDecodingError
ENUM
JSONDecodingError
Swift
1public enum JSONDecodingError: Error, LocalizedError, Hashable
Cases
missingValue
Swift
1case missingValue
nullValue
Swift
1case nullValue
wrongType
Swift
1case wrongType
couldNotConvert(value:to:)
Swift
1case couldNotConvert(value: AnyHashable, to: Any.Type)
Properties
errorDescription
Swift
1public var errorDescription: String?
Methods
==(_:_:)
Swift
1public static func == (lhs: JSONDecodingError, rhs: JSONDecodingError) -> Bool
Parameters
|Name
|Description
|lhs
|A value to compare.
|rhs
|Another value to compare.
hash(into:)
Swift
1public func hash(into hasher: inout Hasher)
Parameters
|Name
|Description
|hasher
|The hasher to use when combining the components of this instance.