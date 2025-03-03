JSONDecodingError

ENUM

JSONDecodingError

Swift
1public enum JSONDecodingError: Error, LocalizedError, Hashable

Cases

missingValue

Swift
1case missingValue

nullValue

Swift
1case nullValue

wrongType

Swift
1case wrongType

couldNotConvert(value:to:)

Swift
1case couldNotConvert(value: AnyHashable, to: Any.Type)

Properties

errorDescription

Swift
1public var errorDescription: String?

Methods

==(_:_:)

Swift
1public static func == (lhs: JSONDecodingError, rhs: JSONDecodingError) -> Bool

Parameters

NameDescription
lhsA value to compare.
rhsAnother value to compare.

hash(into:)

Swift
1public func hash(into hasher: inout Hasher)

Parameters

NameDescription
hasherThe hasher to use when combining the components of this instance.
