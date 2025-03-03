GraphQLOperation

EXTENSION

GraphQLOperation

Swift
1public extension GraphQLOperation

Properties

variables

Swift
1var variables: Variables?

definition

Swift
1static var definition: OperationDefinition?

operationIdentifier

Swift
1static var operationIdentifier: String?

Methods

==(_:_:)

Swift
1static func ==(lhs: Self, rhs: Self) -> Bool

Parameters

NameDescription
lhsA value to compare.
rhsAnother value to compare.

hash(into:)

Swift
1func hash(into hasher: inout Hasher)

Parameters

NameDescription
hasherThe hasher to use when combining the components of this instance.
