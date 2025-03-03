InputObject
EXTENSION
InputObject
Swift
1extension InputObject
Properties
jsonValue
Swift
1public var jsonValue: JSONValue
jsonEncodableValue
Swift
1public var jsonEncodableValue: JSONEncodable?
Methods
==(_:_:)
Swift
1public static func == (lhs: Self, rhs: Self) -> Bool
Parameters
|Name
|Description
|lhs
|A value to compare.
|rhs
|Another value to compare.
hash(into:)
Swift
1public func hash(into hasher: inout Hasher)
Parameters
|Name
|Description
|hasher
|The hasher to use when combining the components of this instance.