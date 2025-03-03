InputValue
EXTENSION
InputValue
Swift
1extension InputValue: ExpressibleByStringLiteral
Methods
init(stringLiteral:)
Swift
1@inlinable public init(stringLiteral value: StringLiteralType)
Parameters
|Name
|Description
|value
|The value of the new instance.
init(integerLiteral:)
Swift
1@inlinable public init(integerLiteral value: IntegerLiteralType)
Parameters
|Name
|Description
|value
|The value to create.
init(floatLiteral:)
Swift
1@inlinable public init(floatLiteral value: FloatLiteralType)
Parameters
|Name
|Description
|value
|The value to create.
init(booleanLiteral:)
Swift
1@inlinable public init(booleanLiteral value: BooleanLiteralType)
Parameters
|Name
|Description
|value
|The value of the new instance.
init(arrayLiteral:)
Swift
1@inlinable public init(arrayLiteral elements: InputValue...)
init(dictionaryLiteral:)
Swift
1@inlinable public init(dictionaryLiteral elements: (String, InputValue)...)
==(_:_:)
Swift
1public static func == (lhs: InputValue, rhs: InputValue) -> Bool
Parameters
|Name
|Description
|lhs
|A value to compare.
|rhs
|Another value to compare.
hash(into:)
Swift
1public func hash(into hasher: inout Hasher)
Parameters
|Name
|Description
|hasher
|The hasher to use when combining the components of this instance.