SelectionSet

EXTENSION

SelectionSet

Swift
1extension SelectionSet

Properties

schema

Swift
1@inlinable public static var schema: SchemaConfiguration.Type

__typename

Swift
1@inlinable public var __typename: String

fragments

Swift
1public var fragments: Fragments

Contains accessors for all of the fragments the SelectionSet can be converted to.

Methods

_asInlineFragment(if:)

Swift
1@inlinable public func _asInlineFragment<T: SelectionSet>(
2  if conditions: Selection.Conditions? = nil
3) -> T? where T.Schema == Schema

Verifies if a SelectionSet may be converted to an InlineFragment and performs the conversion.

  • Warning: This function is not supported for use outside of generated call sites. Generated call sites are guaranteed by the GraphQL compiler to be safe. Unsupported usage may result in unintended consequences including crashes.

_asInlineFragment(if:)

Swift
1@inlinable public func _asInlineFragment<T: SelectionSet>(
2  if conditions: [Selection.Condition]
3) -> T? where T.Schema == Schema

_asInlineFragment(if:)

Swift
1@inlinable public func _asInlineFragment<T: SelectionSet>(
2  if condition: Selection.Condition
3) -> T? where T.Schema == Schema

hash(into:)

Swift
1@inlinable public func hash(into hasher: inout Hasher)

Parameters

NameDescription
hasherThe hasher to use when combining the components of this instance.

==(_:_:)

Swift
1@inlinable public static func ==(lhs: Self, rhs: Self) -> Bool

Parameters

NameDescription
lhsA value to compare.
rhsAnother value to compare.
